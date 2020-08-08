Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan has tested negative for the novel coronavirus and will soon be discharged from the hospital. Abhishek (44), along with his father, megastar Amitabh Bachchan (77) had been admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital earlier in July after contracting the deadly virus. Bachchan Sr. was discharged from the hospital last week. Here are more details on this.

Sharing a picture of his health chart, carrying a favorable discharge plan, Bachchan Jr. wrote, "I told you! Discharge plan: Yes! This afternoon I tested COVID-19 negative. Thank you all for your prayers and wishes. I'm so happy to be able to go home (sic)." The actor also expressed gratitude to the doctors and nursing staff at the Nanavati Hospital.

On July 11, Abhishek and Amitabh revealed their coronavirus diagnosis on social media. At that time, it was reported the two were stable and responding well to the treatment. On July 12, Abhishek's wife Aishwarya and daughter Aaradhya (8) also tested positive. They were admitted to the hospital on July 17. Ten days later, they both tested negative and were discharged from the hospital.

Meanwhile, Amitabh's wife, actor-politician Jaya Bachchan, and other members of the family, including their daughter Shweta Nanda, had tested negative for the virus. After the Bachchan family contracted the contagious disease, four of their properties in Mumbai, viz. Pratiksha, Janak, Vatsa, and Jalsa, were sealed by BMC and declared containment zones. The buildings were also duly sanitized by the authorities.

