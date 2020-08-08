John Wick is coming all guns, pencils and even books blazing with back-to-back shoots of the 4th and 5th films, Lionsgate CEO John Feltheimer has confirmed. Shooting for the 5th film will start just after the 4th one is completed. Meanwhile, fans of the franchise are brimming with excitement after the studio told reporters that the fourth instalment will release on May 27, 2022.

Context What triggered John Wick, a retired assassin, to kill again?

The franchise starts when Wick, a retired assassin, is forced to get back to his game of vengeance after a group of criminals working for a mafia vandalize his house and kill his pet dog. The dog turns out to be the last gift left for Wick by his late wife. Wick returns for a payback, while there is a bounty on his head.

Development Reeves did back-to-back shooting spree for 'Matrix' as well

The scripts for both the upcoming films are in process, and filming for these instalments will start next year. As of now, director Chad Stahelski will work on the fourth one, while the fifth instalment too will most likely retain him. Keanu 'John Wick' Reeves is known for his back-to-back shooting spree as he did the same with Matrix's 2nd and 3rd instalments.

Business How popular is 'John Wick' as a franchise?

Interestingly, Reeves is currently in Germany, busy shooting for Matrix 4 for Warner Bros. and Village Roadshow Pictures, after which he will get back to his 'Wick'-ed avatar for a franchise that has constantly surpassed box office expectations. The first film made $88.7 million as box office collections, while the second and third instalments swept a handsome $171.5 million and $326.7 million, respectively.

Spin-off Is there a TV series on Wick as well?