A day after being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case, actor Rhea Chakraborty has shared a note of gratitude that her alleged boyfriend and late Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput had purportedly written for her and her family. Rhea and her family members have been accused by Sushant's family of abetting his alleged suicide, among other allegations.

Details Here's what Sushant apparently wrote in the note

In the purported note, Sushant wrote, "I'm grateful for my life. I'm grateful for Lillu in my life. I'm grateful for Bebu in my life. I am grateful for Sir in my life. I am grateful for Maam in my life (sic)." "I am grateful for Fudge in my life. I am grateful for all the love in my life," the note further reads.

Details It is Sushant's handwriting, Rhea has claimed

Explaining the note, Rhea said that "Lillu" is her brother, Showik, "Bebu" is she, "Sir" is her father, "Ma'am" is her mother, while "Fudge" is the late actor's dog. Rhea (28) also shared the picture of a water sipper, evidently part of movie merchandise from Sushant's 2019 superhit film Chhichhore, claiming that these are the only belongings of Sushant that she has.

Instagram Post You can check out the pictures here

Probe On Friday, Rhea was questioned for 9 hours by ED

On Friday, Rhea was questioned for nearly nine hours by the ED in connection with the money laundering charges leveled against her. She was reportedly questioned about her income, business and professional deals. Her father, Indrajit Chakraborty, and brother Showik were also interrogated. According to reports, Rhea told ED officials that she did not use Sushant's money for any of her investments or expenses.

Quote Rhea has nothing to hide, her lawyer said

Meanwhile, Rhea's lawyer, Satish Maneshinde has said that the actor has nothing to hide. "She has nothing to hide. In the event she is called again, she will appear at the appointed time," the advocate told the media.

Case ED is probing alleged transfers of Rs. 15 crore

On July 25, Sushant's father, KK Singh, had filed an FIR against Rhea in Patna, accusing her of fraud and driving the late actor to suicide. In the police complaint, it was also alleged that Rs. 15 crore were suspiciously transferred from Sushant's bank accounts. Based on that allegation, the ED, which probes financial crimes, swung into action and registered a money laundering case.

CBI action CBI is investigating 'abetment of suicide' case against Rhea

On Wednesday, the Central government appointed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the country's top investigating agency, to probe the case against Rhea and others. The investigating agency has since filed an FIR against Rhea, her family members, and others. In fact, a special investigation team (SIT) of CBI, that previously investigated high-profile crimes like Vijay Mallya's case, will take charge of this case.

Response Rhea's petition in SC to be heard on Tuesday

However, Rhea has opined that the top agency should stay away from the case until the Supreme Court hearing on her plea is completed. She said that a CBI investigation at this point is "totally illegal." Notably, Rhea has filed a petition in SC, seeking transfer of case against her from Patna to Mumbai. The hearing is scheduled to take place on August 11.

SSR Sushant was found dead at Mumbai home on June 14