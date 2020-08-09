Fans of '80s sitcoms can't contain their excitement after Sony declared that Who's The Boss? is getting a reboot with original cast Tony Danza and Alyssa Milano reprising their roles. The reboot takes place three decades after the original show's storyline and will introduce drastic thematic changes while retaining the timeless allure of the hit ABC sitcom that ran from 1984 to 1992.

Context A brief for those who haven't watched the sitcom

The plot revolves around the exciting escapades of retired basketball player Tony Micelli, enacted by Danza, who bags the job of a housekeeper for advertising executive Angela Mayor. He has to provide for his daughter Samantha, played by Milano. He brings her under the same roof with Mayor, a divorcee, her son named Jonathan, and her feisty, sex-crazy socialite mother Mona Robinson.

First hint Milano talked in 2015 about a possible reboot

It was Milano who shared the news on Instagram. Interestingly, in 2015, she told Page Six about how she imagines her role in a possible reboot. Further, she had said that she wants to explore how present times would be for the original cast. The revelation received a mixed response with people debating on whether such a huge time shift would show relevant content.

Instagram Post I am so excited: Milano makes the announcement

Highlights What new can one expect in the reboot?

In the reboot, the show will explore generational differences and opposing world views, a Sony Pictures Television spokesperson said. The storyline would start with an old Tony and his equation with Samantha, a single mother. The comedy will reportedly try to bring out a very contemporary thematic backdrop and will show Samantha living in the house her father brought her to, at the start.

Twitter Post However, users say the reboot may no longer be relevant

They need to stop with this reboot nonsense. The generation is different now and so are the times. These classic shows aren’t what this generation wants to watch nor see. — Blake (@Blakerealtalk) August 4, 2020

Death Why the show won't be the same?