After the release of the movie 'Black Panther' (2018), Letitia Wright amassed huge popularity for her portrayal of Shuri, princess of Wakanda and sister of T'Challa, the Black Panther. However, the movie focused only on a small portion of her character. In the same light, here are some interesting facts you need to know about this warrior princess.

Appearances Shuri made her comic book debut in 2005

Created by writer Reginald Hudlin and artist John Romita Jr., Shuri made her first appearance in 2005 in Black Panther (Vol. 4) #2 as a supporting character. She further appeared in Black Panther #5 (2009), New Avengers #7 (2013) and Black Panther #8 (2016). In 2018, Wakanda Forever, a limited series focused on Shuri by Nnedi Okorafor was published.

Origin She is also the Black Panther

In her first appearance, Shuri intends to compete to become Black Panther herself but loses the chance when her T'Challa jumps in and takes the title himself. And when T'Challa gets fatally injured against Doctor Doom, Shuri is asked to take the mantle. But, Panther God refuses her worthiness due to her subdued jealousy. However, she later gains the title by nearly sacrificing herself.

Skills Shuri is born without any special powers

As seen in the movie, Shuri is extremely intelligent. She is also well-trained in warfare. As Black Panther, both the heart-shaped herb and her Vibranium costume boost her strength, senses, and abilities. Her return from the Djalia (the ancestral plane) gives her a deeper cultural memory. She also becomes Animorphic (she can control crows) and is able to turn into a stone statue.

Enemies The warrior princess has her fair share of enemies

The first supervillain she fights is Radioactive Man. She cuts him into half with the Ebony Blade, which traumatizes her. Later, she also fights Killmonger and Doctor Doom. Shuri truly loathes Klaw for killing her father and Namor of Atlantis for bringing destruction to Wakanda. She eventually loses her life to Proxima Midnight, before getting resurrected.

Contributions To sum up, Shuri is a badass woman