A miracle has happened with TV reporter Victoria Price. She has gotten rid of thyroid cancer in its early stages after an alert viewer pointed a lump on her neck and requested her to get it checked. She had mailed Price and it was only because of that alarm that the Florida journalist claims to be "90% back to normal" now. Here's more.

Incident How did Price get to know about her cancer?

Price, a reporter working for WFLA News Channel 8, had tweeted on July 24 to share the shocking revelation that happened only because of a viewer, who on Instagram spotted the lump on her throat and mailed her. Price couldn't spot it on her own and was about to disregard the mail when she informed her boyfriend, who insisted on a doctor's visit.

Twitter Post She thanked this 'wonderful viewer for bringing it to attention'

A bit of ~personal news~ to share.



Turns out, I have cancer. And I owe it to one of our wonderful @WFLA viewers for bringing it to my attention.



I’ll be off work for a bit after tomorrow, but I’ll see y’all soon 🥰 pic.twitter.com/UMsoj2SjtM — victoria price (@WFLAVictoria) July 23, 2020

Revelation Surgery was the only option left for Price

Upon diagnosis, the investigative reporter was told that a cancerous tumor is pushing her thyroid to create this lump. Even her lymph nodes were affected by cancer and surgery was the only way to get it out of the system before it triggers any kind of fatality. Price then underwent surgery the next Monday and is now recovering at a fast rate, reports say.

Gratitude Price thanks this 'guardian angel' for saving her

Quoting her trademark news tag line of "8 on your side," Price thanked the anonymous viewer for being by her side when she was neck-deep in recurring shifts to cover the pandemic crises and was thus, negligent of her own health. WTVT reporter Haley Hinds called the viewer a "guardian angel" for saving Price with keen observation and unconditional loyalty.

Context Like Price, another host also learned it from her viewer