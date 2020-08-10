-
10 Aug 2020
Father's second marriage wasn't acceptable to Sushant: Shiv Sena
Written bySagar Malik
Entertainment
-
In a condemnable development, Shiv Sena parliamentarian Sanjay Raut has said that while he has sympathies for Sushant Singh Rajput's father, KK Singh, he does not believe that the two shared good relations.
Raut, an associate editor of the party's mouthpiece Saamana, claimed that KK Singh's alleged "second marriage" was not acceptable to Sushant, adding that, "many things will come to surface."
-
-
Quote
How many times Sushant visited family in Patna, Raut asked
-
"His father's second marriage was not acceptable to him. Let the facts come out. How many times Sushant visited his family in Patna? I have sympathy for his father but there are many things that will come to surface," Raut wrote in his weekly column.
-
Column
It's a conspiracy against Maharashtra, Raut alleged
-
Sushant passed away by alleged suicide in June.
After demands from some politicians, including Chief Minister of Bihar Nitish Kumar, the case was recently handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
Raut slammed the Centre for this, saying that "pressure tactics" are being applied and the case is being politicized as part of conspiracy against Maharashtra (governed by Sena and other parties).
-
Details
Raut also attacked a section of media for its coverage
-
Raut also opined against a section of media that has been incessantly attacking Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and ruling party over Sushant's case.
Commenting on this, he said, "One channel has been using derogatory and threatening language for Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. This has anguished many including Sharad Pawar...The section of media has support from the Opposition party, which wants to destabilize the government."
-
Details
Wrong to link Aaditya Thackeray with the case: Raut
-
Some conspiracy theories doing the rounds in the media have alleged involvement of politicians like Uddhav Thackeray's son and state cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray in the case.
Raut said it was wrong to come up with such allegations.
"The Opposition has been linking state minister Aaditya Thackeray with the case just because he shared cordial relations with some of the Bollywood actors," he said.
-
On Mumbai Police
He also slammed the Mumbai Police for delay in probe
-
The Sena leader has also slammed Mumbai Police for excessive delay in its investigation.
He opined that the force should have conducted regular media briefings about its probe in the case considering its high-profile nature and massive public attention.
He also said the media has been "insensitive" towards late Disha Salian and her family. The celebrity manager died on June 8 by alleged suicide.
-
ED
KK Singh filed an FIR in Patna in July
-
To recall, on July 25, KK Singh filed an FIR against Sushant's alleged girlfriend, actor Rhea Chakraborty, accusing her of fraud and driving the late actor to suicide.
In the complaint, it was also alleged that Rs. 15 crore were suspiciously transferred from Sushant's bank accounts. Based on that allegation, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which probes financial crimes, registered a money laundering case.
-
Information
Rhea and her family members questioned by ED
-
As part of its probe, the ED questioned Rhea, her brother Showik, and father, Indrajit, last week. Rhea and her brother have been summoned by the agency for a second round of questioning today.
-
CBI
CBI is investigating 'abetment of suicide' case against Rhea
-
Meanwhile, on August 5, the government appointed CBI, the country's top investigating agency, to probe the case against Rhea and others.
The investigating agency has since filed an FIR against Rhea, her family members, and others.
In fact, a special investigation team (SIT) of CBI, which previously investigated high-profile crimes like Vijay Mallya's case, has taken charge of this case.
-
SC
Rhea's petition in SC to be heard tomorrow
-
However, Rhea has opined the top agency should stay away from the case until the Supreme Court hearing on her plea is completed.
Notably, Rhea has filed a petition in SC, seeking transfer of case against her from Patna to Mumbai. The hearing is scheduled to take place on August 11.
KK Singh has also filed a counter-affidavit in SC against Rhea's plea.
-
SSR
Sushant was found dead at Mumbai home on June 14
-
Sushant was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai on June 14. Citing initial evidence, the police had termed it a case of suicide.
The actor had been suffering from clinical depression for the past few months, medical reports have suggested.
Having started out as a television actor, Sushant starred in movies such as PK, M.S. Dhoni, Kedarnath, Sonchiriya, and Dil Bechara, among others.