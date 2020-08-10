Last updated on Aug 10, 2020, 02:13 pm
Written bySagar Malik
Bringing more disappointment, the coronavirus pandemic has ensured that we won't get to see Aamir Khan on the big screen for a whole year.
That's right, Aamir's ambitious comedy-drama film Laal Singh Chaddha has been delayed by one year.
It will now hit the theaters (hopefully!) around Christmas (December 25) 2021, per reports.
Here are more details on this.
Filming for Laal Singh Chaddha was in full swing until March, before all movie shoots were stalled in wake of the pandemic.
But good news is that Aamir is now back at work. The 55-year-old actor flew down to Turkey over the weekend to recommence shooting for the movie.
However, it remains unclear if his co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan will also join him there.
Since Sunday, several pictures of Aamir along with fans in Turkey have been doing the rounds on social media. In the pictures, the actor is seen sporting a grey sweatshirt, black pants, and a blue face mask.
An official Hindi remake of Robert Zemeckis' multiple Oscar Award-winning classic film Forrest Gump (1994), Laal Singh Chaddha has been adapted by Atul Kulkarni and directed by Advait Chandan (Secret Superstar).
The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Mona Singh, among others.
It has thus far been shot across various Indian locations such as Chandigarh, Kolkata, and Himachal Pradesh.
Forrest Gump, starring Hollywood veteran Tom Hanks, followed the story of a man with a low IQ, who goes on to lead an extraordinary life, despite the challenges. He becomes a college football star, serves in Vietnam war, and reunites with his lady love Jenny.
Talking about the original movie, Aamir once said, "I have always loved Forrest Gump as a script...It is a life-affirming story."
In another statement, he said his own character in the movie is "very lovable."
"He is so innocent...He has got this different way of looking at things...It is such that you'd fall in love with him straightaway," the actor said.
