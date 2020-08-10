Bringing more disappointment, the coronavirus pandemic has ensured that we won't get to see Aamir Khan on the big screen for a whole year. That's right, Aamir's ambitious comedy-drama film Laal Singh Chaddha has been delayed by one year. It will now hit the theaters (hopefully!) around Christmas (December 25) 2021, per reports. Here are more details on this.

Shooting Aamir has flown down to Turkey to recommence shoot

Filming for Laal Singh Chaddha was in full swing until March, before all movie shoots were stalled in wake of the pandemic. But good news is that Aamir is now back at work. The 55-year-old actor flew down to Turkey over the weekend to recommence shooting for the movie. However, it remains unclear if his co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan will also join him there.

Information Aamir's pictures from Turkey doing the rounds

Since Sunday, several pictures of Aamir along with fans in Turkey have been doing the rounds on social media. In the pictures, the actor is seen sporting a grey sweatshirt, black pants, and a blue face mask.

Film What is 'Laal Singh Chaddha' all about?

An official Hindi remake of Robert Zemeckis' multiple Oscar Award-winning classic film Forrest Gump (1994), Laal Singh Chaddha has been adapted by Atul Kulkarni and directed by Advait Chandan (Secret Superstar). The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Mona Singh, among others. It has thus far been shot across various Indian locations such as Chandigarh, Kolkata, and Himachal Pradesh.

Information What was the story of 'Forrest Gump'?

Forrest Gump, starring Hollywood veteran Tom Hanks, followed the story of a man with a low IQ, who goes on to lead an extraordinary life, despite the challenges. He becomes a college football star, serves in Vietnam war, and reunites with his lady love Jenny.

Statement I've always loved 'Forrest Gump,' Aamir said