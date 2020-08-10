Last updated on Aug 10, 2020, 04:28 pm
Written bySagar Malik
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), that has been tasked with probing actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case will now record statements of the late actor's family members, according to reports.
The case was transferred from the Bihar Police to the central agency last week.
Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is currently questioning accused Rhea Chakraborty and others in Mumbai.
Here are more details.
According to reports, CBI officials will likely record the statement of Sushant's father, KK Singh, today.
To recall, Singh had filed an FIR against Sushant's alleged girlfriend, actor Rhea Chakraborty and her family members in July. He has accused her of fraud and driving the late actor to suicide.
The statement of Sushant's sisters will also be recorded later.
Separately, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has claimed that KK Singh's alleged "second marriage" was not acceptable to Sushant and hence they did not share good relations. However, Sushant's family has said his claims are fake and demanded an apology from the Sena MP.
Further, officials of the central investigating agency will also meet the four-member Bihar Police team that had gone to Mumbai to probe the case following KK Singh's complaint. The team had recorded statements of 10 persons in connection with the case.
The CBI will also reportedly send Sushant's autopsy report to forensic experts at CFSL and AIIMS to seek another opinion.
Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate, swung into action and filed a money laundering case, after KK Singh alleged that Rs. 15 crore were suspiciously transferred from Sushant's accounts.
The agency is currently questioning Rhea, her brother Showik, and father Indrajit at its Mumbai office. They were questioned last week as well.
Sushant's former business manager Shruti Modi and friend Siddharth Pithani are also being interrogated.
On August 7, during her first round of questioning by ED, Rhea was interrogated about her income, business and professional deals. However, the 28-year-old actor told officials that she never used Sushant's money for any of her investments or expenses, per reports.
Notably, Rhea has opined that the CBI should stay away from the case until the Supreme Court hearing on her plea is completed.
She has filed a petition in SC, seeking transfer of case against her from Patna to Mumbai. The hearing is scheduled to take place on August 11.
KK Singh has also filed a counter-affidavit in SC against Rhea's plea.
Sushant was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai on June 14.
Citing initial evidence, the police had termed it a case of suicide.
The actor had been suffering from clinical depression for the past few months, medical reports have suggested.
Having started out as a television actor, Sushant starred in movies such as PK, M.S. Dhoni, Kedarnath, Sonchiriya, and Dil Bechara, among others.
