The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), that has been tasked with probing actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case will now record statements of the late actor's family members, according to reports. The case was transferred from the Bihar Police to the central agency last week. Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is currently questioning accused Rhea Chakraborty and others in Mumbai. Here are more details.

Details CBI may record KK Singh's statement today

According to reports, CBI officials will likely record the statement of Sushant's father, KK Singh, today. To recall, Singh had filed an FIR against Sushant's alleged girlfriend, actor Rhea Chakraborty and her family members in July. He has accused her of fraud and driving the late actor to suicide. The statement of Sushant's sisters will also be recorded later.

Information Shiv Sena said Sushant didn't share good relations with father

Separately, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has claimed that KK Singh's alleged "second marriage" was not acceptable to Sushant and hence they did not share good relations. However, Sushant's family has said his claims are fake and demanded an apology from the Sena MP.

Details Officials will also meet Bihar Police team who probed case

Further, officials of the central investigating agency will also meet the four-member Bihar Police team that had gone to Mumbai to probe the case following KK Singh's complaint. The team had recorded statements of 10 persons in connection with the case. The CBI will also reportedly send Sushant's autopsy report to forensic experts at CFSL and AIIMS to seek another opinion.

ED Meanwhile, ED is questioning Rhea and others

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate, swung into action and filed a money laundering case, after KK Singh alleged that Rs. 15 crore were suspiciously transferred from Sushant's accounts. The agency is currently questioning Rhea, her brother Showik, and father Indrajit at its Mumbai office. They were questioned last week as well. Sushant's former business manager Shruti Modi and friend Siddharth Pithani are also being interrogated.

Information Didn't use Sushant's money, Rhea earlier told ED

On August 7, during her first round of questioning by ED, Rhea was interrogated about her income, business and professional deals. However, the 28-year-old actor told officials that she never used Sushant's money for any of her investments or expenses, per reports.

SC hearing Rhea's petition in SC to be heard tomorrow

Notably, Rhea has opined that the CBI should stay away from the case until the Supreme Court hearing on her plea is completed. She has filed a petition in SC, seeking transfer of case against her from Patna to Mumbai. The hearing is scheduled to take place on August 11. KK Singh has also filed a counter-affidavit in SC against Rhea's plea.

SSR Sushant was found dead at Mumbai home on June 14