American actor Aryaan Arora, who made his on-screen debut with ABC's What Would You Do? has officially inked with Stewart Talent Agency in New York. Known for posting covers of popular Indian songs with his own English remix to them, Aryaan's videos have grossed more than a million views across social media. His acting debut episode itself has over 8.5 millions views on YouTube.

Meanwhile, Stewart Talent Agency is a leading agency with its offices in Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles and New York. They offer comprehensive talent representation with an expertise in all four major US markets. In fact, the agency represents talent in all areas of television, film, theater, voice-over, commercial, print, industrial, theatrical directors, as well as stylists.

Notably, the Stewart Talent Agency boasts of an extremely impressive roster, representing artists such as Gaten Matarazzo (who has famously starred in Netflix series Stranger Things), and Broadway star Adam Jacobs (known for featuring in Disney's Aladdin).

Aryaan has signed with veteran agent Bonnie Shumofsky Bloom from Stewart. Shumofsky Bloom is heading the department in the New York office, focusing on areas of On-Camera, Voice-over and Legit. In 2018, Shumofsky Bloom moved to Stewart Talent from Abrams Artists Agency, New York, where she had served as the Vice President of the Youth Commercial & Voiceover Division for 28 years.

