Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt on Monday returned to his residence after being discharged from the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. Dutt (61) had been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the said hospital on August 8 after suffering from discomfort in chest and breathing problems. His COVID-19 test results came out negative. Here's more on this.

Dutt's oxygen saturation level had dipped: Doctor

According to Dutt's doctor, Jalil Parkar, the actor's oxygen saturation level had dipped below normal. It was initially presumed that he might have contracted the novel coronavirus. But the possibility of the infection was ruled out after his COVID-19 test results came out negative. Earlier today, he was seen waving at photographers as he arrived home from the hospital.

Dutt reaches home from hospital

'I'm doing well,' Dutt had assured fans on Saturday

On Saturday night, Dutt took to social media to assure his fans that he was doing well and was under medical observation. "With the help and care of the doctors, nurses and staff at Lilavati Hospital, I should be home in a day or two. Thank you for your well wishes and blessings (sic)," he had tweeted at the time.

'Thank you for your well wishes'

On the work front for Dutt

Separately, on the work front, Dutt was last seen in period-drama film Panipat. He is now set to star in Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2, a sequel to 1991 hit movie Sadak, in which Dutt had also acted. It is set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on August 28. He also has the highly-anticipated KGF: Chapter 2 in the pipeline.