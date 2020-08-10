Last updated on Aug 10, 2020, 07:58 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byShubham Dasgupta
Kylie Jenner is a media personality whose name is synonymous to all things fashion. But beyond the physical beauty, lies an entrepreneur par excellence who has built an empire surrounding beauty in just her teens.
As she turns 23 today, we present some interesting facts about this supermodel mom.
For instance, her 2-year-old daughter Stormi knows basic colors and shapes, thanks to mama Jenner!
Believe it or not, but Kylie doesn't really like heavy makeup.
She actually prefers to stay free of makeup and have a completely natural, beautiful face than choke her skin with layers of chemicals all the time.
Also, she takes almost 500 selfies to choose the perfect one that anyway rings in countless views, praises and shares every time.
Yes, the Poker Face hitmaker inspires Kylie.
When Kylie was 18, she met Lady Gaga who praised her for her appearance, her thriving social media life and the prospects of being one of the best beauty influencers of all time.
The young entrepreneur takes the advice seriously till date and uses YouTube, Instagram and SnapChat for different types of customer targeting for her brand.
When she was just 21, Kylie was termed the youngest billionaire by Forbes magazine in March 2019.
Her brand Kylie Cosmetics amassed a $900mn value while her other earnings helped her cross the $1bn mark.
She has however maintained that if her life wasn't under media spotlight, she would have become a cosmetologist.
Well, her grooming skills say a lot in that perspective.
Kylie was home-schooled with her sister and fellow supermodel Kendall Jenner from 2012 to 2015, by a private tutor who gave them lessons at their Calabasas residence.
She has also rapped on the song Beautiful Day by Burberry Perry.
What's cooler is the fact that she and Kendall have written two novels, titled Rebels: City of Indra and Time of the Twins.
Love Entertainment news?
Subscribe to stay updated.