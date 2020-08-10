Kylie Jenner is a media personality whose name is synonymous to all things fashion. But beyond the physical beauty, lies an entrepreneur par excellence who has built an empire surrounding beauty in just her teens. As she turns 23 today, we present some interesting facts about this supermodel mom. For instance, her 2-year-old daughter Stormi knows basic colors and shapes, thanks to mama Jenner!

Raw perfection She prefers staying free of makeup, takes 500 selfies

Believe it or not, but Kylie doesn't really like heavy makeup. She actually prefers to stay free of makeup and have a completely natural, beautiful face than choke her skin with layers of chemicals all the time. Also, she takes almost 500 selfies to choose the perfect one that anyway rings in countless views, praises and shares every time.

Idol Million reasons: Lady Gaga is her role model

Yes, the Poker Face hitmaker inspires Kylie. When Kylie was 18, she met Lady Gaga who praised her for her appearance, her thriving social media life and the prospects of being one of the best beauty influencers of all time. The young entrepreneur takes the advice seriously till date and uses YouTube, Instagram and SnapChat for different types of customer targeting for her brand.

Rich She wanted to be a cosmetologist, became a billionaire instead!

When she was just 21, Kylie was termed the youngest billionaire by Forbes magazine in March 2019. Her brand Kylie Cosmetics amassed a $900mn value while her other earnings helped her cross the $1bn mark. She has however maintained that if her life wasn't under media spotlight, she would have become a cosmetologist. Well, her grooming skills say a lot in that perspective.

Versatile A home-schooled rapper-cum-novelist