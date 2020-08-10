On Monday, news in the world of entertainment was about some major developments in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, a couple of exciting announcements, and much more. Aamir Khan's highly-anticipated movie Laal Singh Chaddha has been delayed by a whole year. Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt has been discharged from a Mumbai hospital after a two-day stay. Here are all the updates.

#1 Nawazuddin, Neha Sharma team up for 'Jogira Sara Ra Ra'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Neha Sharma are set to star in Jogira Sara Ra Ra, a light-hearted romantic-comedy movie directed by Kushan Nandy. Penned by Ghalib Asad Bhopali and produced by Naeem A. Siddiqui, the film is scheduled to go on floors in February 2021. "Jogira Sara Ra Ra celebrates the joie de vivre of an oddball couple, their fancies and madness," the director said.

#2 Hansal Mehta to direct web series on Vikas Dubey

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta will develop and direct a web series based on gangster Vikas Dubey. The director has said he sees an "edgy political thriller" in Dubey's story, adding that he would approach the project responsibly. Dubey, a prime accused in the killing of eight cops, was arrested from Madhya Pradesh on July 9 and subsequently killed in a police encounter the following morning.

#3 Alia releases new 'Sadak 2' posters; trailer out tomorrow

In another news, Alia Bhatt has released a couple of fresh posters from her upcoming movie Sadak 2. The trailer of the movie will be out tomorrow. Directed by Mahesh Bhatt, the movie is a sequel to his own 1991 hit movie Sadak. Also starring Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Pooja Bhatt, it is set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on August 28.

#4 Natasha Suri has tested positive for COVID-19

Separately, actor and former Miss India World Natasha Suri has revealed her diagnosis with the novel coronavirus. She is currently quarantined at home. She has featured in movies such as King Liar and Baa Baaa Black Sheep. She will next appear in MX Player web series Dangerous, co-starring Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover. Earlier, actors like Amitabh Bachchan and Kiran Kumar contracted COVID-19.

