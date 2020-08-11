Take a note, folks! Due to the threat posed by the novel coronavirus, the MTV Video Music Awards 2020 will happen outdoors. You would not see a packed Brooklyn's Barclays Center this year as your favorite superstars would be performing outside the facility to stay safe. The VMAs, however, will return to Barclays Center next year, said an official. Here are more details.

Information Governor Andrew Cuomo had decided on a physical show earlier

In June, when New York Governor Andrew Cuomo decided to stick to a physical show instead of a virtual event, it stunned many as they thought the authorities aren't serious about fighting COVID-19. However, now the event has been shifted outside.

Reason Why will the popular event be held outside?

The decision was taken after considering how risky it would be to hold an hours-long event in an enclosed space full of celebrities. Also, where the invitees are required to stay in one place, following the mandatory norm of social distancing becomes almost impossible. Thus in this case, if someone in the facility carries the virus, it would wreak havoc on everyone's health.

Healthcare Acts being planned to pay tribute to healthcare professionals

Notably, MTV officials recently stated that their collaboration with medical, state and health officials is of paramount importance and so the performances will be held outside with negligible attendance of the audience. On that note, the authorities are also planning the acts to pay a tribute to the immense contribution of healthcare professionals across the country who are fighting to contain the deadly coronavirus.

Precaution However, most organizers are opting for virtual shows

Given the precarious situation, virtual shows are the go-to-thing of 2020. That's why The Daytime Emmys got a virtual show. Even the 72nd Emmy Awards 2020 is slated to have a virtual show as the organizers can't afford to risk the lives of so many celebrities. VMA 2020, with its August 30 timeline, is the only exception.

Safety Don't pull another Chainsmokers now!

Even with the negligible audience, security officials at the VMA must be on their toes to contain the excitement as some of the biggest names in the Hollywood entertainment industry will give one of their most memorable performances ever. After all, no one wants a Chainsmokers repeat! Last month, the EDM duo faced a lot of flak after a video surfaced online.

Information Did people flout safety precautions at the concert?