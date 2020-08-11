Numerous villains can qualify as Iron Man's enemies. Many of them actually are technologically efficient, armor-based to tackle Tony Stark's suit of iron. Special shout-out to the Russians who created Crimson Dynamo and Titanium Man to try and stop the threat posed by Iron Man, and have fought Stark many times. Read ahead to find out the top five enemies of Iron Man.

Archnemesis Mandarin: One of Iron Man's most powerful enemies

The Mandarin is one of Iron Man's most powerful enemies. Because of his dream of world domination, Mandarin attains Ten Rings of Power, as each grants him different abilities like controlling minds or blasts of fire. While Iron Man's powers are purely based on technology, Mandarin has mystical energy and the two men's battles have gone on for more than 50 years.

Iron Monger Obadiah Stane: Fan of psychological warfare, started MCU

The villain who started the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), Obadiah Stane is in fact, an enemy in the comics right from the beginning. A fan of psychological warfare, Stane first locks Tony out of key contracts and forces him towards alcoholism. As Tony loses his company and becomes homeless, Stane takes hostile control of Stark industries. Further, he dons the mantle of Iron Monger.

Money Man Justin Hammer: He becomes obsessed with Stark

The money behind Whiplash in Iron Man II, Justin Hammer is actually quite the evil in the comics. Hammer, another business rival of Tony Stark views the latter as an obstacle on his way to more power. He goes beyond to ruin Stark's reputation and his company, becoming a deadly enemy to the Iron Man. In the end, Hammer becomes obsessed with killing Stark.

Engineer Ghost: Ex-data engineer, wears a stealth battle suit

Ant-man and the Wasp introduced us to a female Ghost, but in the comics, Ghost is an ex-data engineer who turns into a corporate saboteur and eventually becomes Iron Man's enemy. Ghost wears a stealth battle suit that has a cloaking device, which makes him invisible and turns objects invisible as he touches them. The suit also allows him to phase through solid objects.

Madame Masque: She dates Stark but turns against him later