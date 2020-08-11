BJP leader and Member of Parliament Subramanian Swamy has suggested that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is currently probing actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, should question the doctors at the RN Cooper Municipal General Hospital, who had conducted the late actor's autopsy. Sushant, aged 34, died by alleged suicide in June. Here are more details on this.

Sushant's foot were twisted below ankle, alleged Swamy

In a tweet posted on Monday, Swamy alleged foul play in Sushant's death, claiming that according to the ambulance staff that took the actor's body to the hospital, his foot was twisted below the ankle. "According to the Ambulance staff that took SSR's body to the hospital, SSR's feet was twisted below his ankle as if it was broken (sic)," he said.

CBI will find it worthwhile to grill the Dr. R.C. Cooper Muncipal Hospital the five doctors who did the autopsy. According to the Ambulance staff that took SSR’s body to the hospital, SSR’s feet was twisted below his ankle (as if it was broken). Case is unravelling!! — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) August 10, 2020

Claims Earlier, Swamy claimed Sushant had been murdered

Notably, Swamy is among the politicians who had been calling for a CBI probe in the matter, while alleging lapses and discrepancies in the investigation carried out by the Mumbai Police. In fact, last month, he had also shared an "evidence list," giving as many as 24 points that suggested it is a case of murder and not suicide.

Case After FIR in Bihar, case was handed over to CBI

Before that, Sushant's father, KK Singh had filed an FIR against his alleged girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, accusing her of fraud and driving the late actor to suicide. The family said they were not satisfied with Mumbai Police's probe. The case has since been transferred to the CBI, which has filed an FIR and started its investigation. The probing agency recorded KK Singh's statement yesterday.

ED On Monday, ED questioned Rhea and others

Further, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) also filed a money laundering case after KK Singh alleged that Rs. 15 crore were suspiciously transferred from Sushant's accounts. On Monday, the agency questioned Rhea, her brother Showik, and father Indrajit at its Mumbai office. They were questioned last week as well. Sushant's former business manager Shruti Modi and friend Siddharth Pithani were also interrogated by the ED.

SC Supreme Court hearing on Rhea's plea today

Rhea, who has denied all allegations against her, has filed a petition in the Supreme Court, thereby seeking transfer of case against her from Patna to Mumbai. The hearing is scheduled to take place today. KK Singh has also filed a counter-affidavit against Rhea's plea. Separately, Rhea has also filed a fresh affidavit in SC, requesting to stop alleged "media trial" in the case.

Quote 'Already been convicted by the media,' Rhea said in affidavit

"Petitioner has already been convicted by the media even before foul play in the death of Sushant Singh Rajput is established," her affidavit read. The 28-year-old actor also said that she was afraid of becoming the "scapegoat of political agendas."

Demise Sushant was found dead at Mumbai home on June 14