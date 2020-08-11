-
11 Aug 2020
Sooraj Pancholi files police complaint for harassment
Written bySagar Malik
Bollywood actor Sooraj Pancholi has filed a complaint with the Mumbai Police, alleging harassment by a section of the media and others in the aftermath of the tragic deaths of celebrity manager Disha Salian and actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
Notably, several media reports and conspiracy theories have linked Sooraj with the recent deaths, while he has categorically denied any connection.
Context
A brief about the two deaths that shocked the nation
On June 8, celebrity manager Disha Salian (28), who formerly managed Sushant Singh Rajput's work, died by alleged suicide in Mumbai.
Barely a week after that, Sushant was found dead at his apartment in Bandra. The police said he died by suicide.
Now, Sooraj, who was earlier involved in the infamous Jiah Khan suicide case, has been accused of being connected to their deaths.
Details
The complaint was filed at the Versova Police station
The complaint by Sooraj was filed on Monday at the Versova Police station in Mumbai.
A source close to the actor told The Times of India, "Sooraj has been harassed since Sushant and Disha's deaths, owing to fake news that was carried by sections of media (and) social media...He wants the rumormongers to be accountable for the mental harassment caused to him (sic)."
Details
'Stop harassing me,' Sooraj recently slammed fake news report
Last week, Sooraj had slammed a certain news channel's report linking him with Disha.
Citing the report, the 29-actor-old actor had clarified the woman in the purported pictures used by the media house was not Disha, but another friend.
"Please stop harassing me and dragging me into this...Start being responsible of your actions as it can ruin someone's life," he had urged.
Quote
Never met Disha in my life, Sooraj earlier said
In an earlier interview, Sooraj had also said, "I don't even know who Disha is, I have never met her in my life. I found out about her after Sushant's death, and I feel bad for the families involved."
SSR
Sushant was found dead at Mumbai home on June 14
Sushant, considered among the most promising young actors, was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai on June 14.
Citing initial evidence, the police had termed it a case of suicide.
The actor had been reportedly suffering from clinical depression for the past few months.
Sushant starred in movies such as PK, M.S. Dhoni, Kedarnath, Sonchiriya, and Dil Bechara, among others.
Probe
Meanwhile, the CBI is probing the case
Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is currently probing Sushant's death case. The agency officials on Monday recorded statement of the late actor's father, KK Singh.
KK Singh has accused Sushant's alleged girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty of fraud and murder.
Furthermore, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which has filed a money laundering case against Rhea and her family members, questioned them again on Monday.
Suicide helpline
If you are having suicidal thoughts, please seek help
In case you need help or know someone who does, you can reach out to AASRA for suicide prevention counseling. Their number is 022 2754 6669 (24 hours).
You can also contact the Hyderabad-based Roshni NGO at +914066202000 or COOJ at +918322252525.
Sneha India Foundation, which works 24X7, can be contacted at +914424640050.
Vandrevala Foundation has trained counselors, and their number is 18602662345.