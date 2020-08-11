Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt on Tuesday announced that he has decided to take a short break from work for medical treatment. However, Dutt (61) did not give any further details. The actor also requested his fans to refrain from speculating about his health. This has come a day after Dutt was discharged from a Mumbai hospital following a two-day stay. Here are more details.

Details 'Taking a short break. Will be back soon'

Taking to his Twitter and Instagram accounts, Dutt wrote, "Hi friends. I am taking a short break from work for some medical treatment. My family and friends are with me and I urge my well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate." "With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon!" the actor assured fans.

Instagram Post You can check Dutt's post here

Health Dutt was hospitalized on Saturday, discharged yesterday

On Monday, Dutt came back home after undergoing treatment for two days at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital. The actor's oxygen saturation level had dipped below normal, his doctor said. He was hospitalized on August 8 after suffering from discomfort in chest and breathing problems. It was initially presumed that Dutt might have contracted the novel coronavirus. But his COVID-19 test results came out as negative.

Tweet 'I'm doing well,' Dutt had earlier assured fans

On Saturday night, Dutt took to social media to assure his fans that he was doing well and was under medical observation. "With the help and care of the doctors, nurses and staff at Lilavati Hospital, I should be home in a day or two. Thank you for your well wishes and blessings (sic)," he had tweeted at the time.

