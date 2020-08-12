In an unfortunate development, WarnerMedia has asked many key professionals in DC Entertainment to leave. As part of the massive restructuring of personnel power across the company, six corporate heads of the brand, literally responsible for sustaining the DC franchise and keeping its content unique amid Marvel's peddling of goody-goody superheroes, bid their legacies adieu. Here's more.

Details These are the key DC people who have been laid-off

In a severe blow to DC's content comfort zone, Bob Harras, DC Editor-In-Chief; Mark Doyle, executive editor and Brian Cunningham, senior story editor/producer at DC Comics were sacked. The publicity department was severely hurt with Hank Kanalz, VP of publishing strategy and support services; Jonah Weiland, VP of marketing and creative services, and Bobbie Chase, VP global publishing initiatives and digital strategy, leaving.

'Black Label' Creative loss: Here is why Doyle's departure is breaking hearts

Doyle's departure is breaking hearts since he was instrumental in shaping Black Label. DC in 2018 paid heed to the demand for mature storytelling and Doyle, with writers such as Frank Miller and Scott Snyder recreated a dark, gritty and intense reprise of DC's characters Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman, for adults only. For DC, this removed the need for content to be age-appropriate.

Claim Is AT&T getting fishy with DC?

However, things went downhill after AT&T acquired DC Entertainment. Dan DiDio, DC Comics' co-publisher was fired on February 21 despite working with Jim Lee, the present Chief Creative Officer of DC, for over 10 years. Now though DC had around 30% control over comic book market in 2019, its publishing unit earned about $300mn, only 0.2% of AT&T's turnover. Is this why the neglect?

More info AT&T should retain DC Comics, churn profitable content for media