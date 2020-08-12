Disney's Mulan is set to invade Chinese theaters. The company announced this exciting news on its official Weibo social media account, albeit with a twist. The text in their official post imitated a poetic flow to keep the audience of the animated film connected and nostalgic of the original Mulan ballad. This is thus Disney's biggest bet for the lockdown-ridden Chinese audience base.

Criticism Response to Disney's 'Mulan' announcement on Weibo was mixed

Disney's attempt to tug at heartstrings of Chinese audience with its promotion was met with a mixed response. Some have called out the $200mn film promo for their supposedly shoddy 'Photoshop' work in poster creation. Some even went to the extent of comparing it with 'downmarket Chinese television'. Few however said that they have been waiting since 2018 for the release of this film.

Market Why did Disney opt for theatrical release in China?

Last week, Disney had announced the film's release on its streaming platform Disney+ for a hefty $29.99 rental price from September 4. A company spokesperson had also said that the film would release in places without access to Disney+. China, the biggest market for this film, doesn't have access to Disney+ and so, this move sounds logical as Chinese theaters have reopened.

Release date and a possible clash with Nolan's 'Tenet'

The film however doesn't yet have a confirmed release date in China though it is opening to audiences in Malaysia and Singapore on September 4. If it gets a China release on the same date as its OTT release everywhere else, it will compete with Christopher Nolan's tentpole Tenet, which is also premiering on the same date in Chinese theaters.

Pandemic strategy The fight ahead of 'Mulan' for audience