Late Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti has once again called for a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the actor's untimely death. Sushant's death case, earlier being probed by the Mumbai Police and Bihar Police, has been handed over to the CBI. However, the final decision rests in the hands of Supreme Court. Here are more details on this.

Taking to her social media accounts, Shweta demanded a fair investigation by the CBI, also requesting the late actor's fans to join the cause. "It's time we find the truth and get justice. Please help our family and the whole world to know what the truth is and find closure, otherwise we will never be able to live a peaceful life (sic)," Shweta wrote.

It's time we find the truth and get justice. Please help our family and the whole world to know what the truth is and find closure, otherwise we will never be able to live a peaceful life!!#CBIForSSR

Details The family has accused Rhea of abetment to suicide

After Sushant's death in June, the Mumbai Police had filed an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and started investigating the matter. They questioned over 50 people, including Bollywood stars, in connection with the case. However, it took a drastic turn after Sushant's father, KK Singh, filed a complaint in Patna against his alleged girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, thereby accusing her of fraud and abetment to suicide.

But, the fresh complaint led to a turf war between police forces of Bihar and Mumbai. Separately, Rhea filed a petition in Supreme Court, seeking to transfer the case against her from Patna to Mumbai. The top court held the first hearing in the matter on Tuesday. It is expected to conclude today if the case would be investigated by CBI or Mumbai Police.

Meanwhile, the central government had last week accepted Bihar government's recommendation for a CBI probe. Subsequently, the agency filed an FIR against Rhea and others. Its officials have thus far questioned Sushant's father and sisters as part of the investigation.

Notably, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which probes financial crimes, also filed a money laundering case after Sushant's father alleged suspicious transfers of Rs. 15 crore from his accounts. Rhea, her brother Showik, and father Indrajit, were questioned by the agency officials this week as well as last week. However, no "substantial direct transfers" to Rhea's accounts were found by them, per reports.

