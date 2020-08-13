With the raging debate around nepotism and favoritism in Hindi movie industry soaring higher than ever in the aftermath of the tragic death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, upcoming movie Sadak 2 is facing the wrath of angry netizens. The film's trailer, dropped on Wednesday, is currently trending at No. 1 position on YouTube, but for all the wrong reasons. Here's more on this.

Details It currently has 64 lakh dislikes, and 3.46 lakh likes

At the time of the press, the trailer of 'Sadak 2' had a whopping 6.4 million (64 lakh) dislikes, as compared to merely 3,46,000 likes. With that unwanted record, the clip has entered the rare list of the 10 most-disliked videos on the entire video sharing platform. In the process, it beat Jake Paul's heavily-slammed It's Everyday Bro music video (4.9 million dislikes).

Information It beat 'Despacito' and 'Gangnam Style' for the record

Sadak 2's trailer also drove past Swedish YouTube star PewDiePie's video titled "Can this video get 1 million dislikes?," where the gamer himself had asked fans to downvote the clip. It also beat other heavily disliked videos such as Despacito and Psy's Gangnam Style.

Comparison It is also the most-disliked trailer clip on YouTube

Furthermore, it has also been crowned as the most-disliked trailer video on YouTube, defeating the trailer for Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare (3.8 million dislikes) by a massive margin. Notably, this is in sharp contrast to the record held by Dil Bechara, Sushant's final film, released after his demise. With 10 million (1 crore) likes, it is the most-liked film trailer on YouTube.

Reason But why is it receiving so much hate?

The reason Sadak 2 has been receiving so much hatred is partly because it stars Alia Bhatt, who has been accused of mocking Sushant in the past. Furthermore, it also stars Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Pooja Bhatt. All the four lead actors are star kids, which obviously isn't acceptable to many who have blamed nepotism as a reason behind Sushant's depression.

Information Mahesh Bhatt's connection has added to the fire

Meanwhile, the fact that Mahesh Bhatt has directed the movie has also added to the controversy. Bhatt is known to be close to Rhea Chakraborty, actor and Sushant's former girlfriend, who has been accused by the late actor's family of fraud and abetment to suicide.

Film 'Sadak 2' to release on Hotstar this month

Coming to Sadak 2, it is a sequel to Bhatt's own 1991 hit movie Sadak. Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt will be seen reprising their roles from the original flick. Earlier set for a theatrical release, it was eventually given a digital premiere owing to closure of theaters amid the coronavirus pandemic. It is set to arrive on Disney+ Hotstar on August 28.

Do you know? 'Gunjan Saxena' also subjected to similar hate

Notably, another recently-released movie, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, produced by Karan Johar and starring Janhvi Kapoor, was subjected to similar hatred by many. The movie, that released on Wednesday, has a poor IMDb rating of 4.6 out of 10.

SSR Sushant passed away in June, shocking one and all