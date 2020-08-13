Musical genius Wenjie Yang, also known as Mike Yang, has recently moved to the New York City to focus on his acting career. Having often played the lead in his school plays, Yang is now pursuing a BFA in acting at NYU's Tisch School of the Arts. Thanks to his promising talents and great education, Yang is looking at a bright future. Here's more.

Details Yang's journey from opera houses to the acting stage

At the age of 5, Yang started playing the violin. His talent was obvious and he began performing frequently in school. He also served as the concertmaster of his school orchestra for many years. Yang later had his breakout performance at China's prestigious Guangzhou Opera House. Then, in high school, he got interested in drama class and performed in many of his schools' productions.

Acting Different acting techniques are helping Yang grow as an actor

Yang is trained in the renowned acting technique, Practical Aesthetics, created by legendary director David Mamet. He is also taking acting lessons outside of his conservatory training. In fact, he recently worked with Blue Bloods on-set coach Matt Newton and director of T Schreiber Studio, Peter Jensen. He has also delved into many other acting techniques such as The Method and the Meisner technique.

NYU Yang is looking at a bright future