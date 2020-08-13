The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is coming back soon, thanks to Morgan Cooper's fan-made video reimagining what Will Smith's character would look like, act like and talk like in the current political scenario of the United States. The video titled Bel-Air by Cooper got viral last year and has garnered over 5.7 million views. Smith returns to the show, albeit as an executive producer.

The 1990 sitcom had Smith as a troubled teenager, who moves to his uncle's house in Bel-Air, CA from Philadelphia. Once there, he discovers a whole new environment as he faces racial struggles. This plot, in turn, was inspired by the life of executive producer Benny Medina, who shifted to Beverly Hills from his hometown in east LA. The show catapulted Smith to stardom.

Meanwhile, Cooper's trailer that was uploaded last March visualizes a way darker atmosphere for a teenager (Will), who gets into a scuffle while playing basketball one fine evening. As it escalates, police intervene and find a gun in his schoolbag. This forces his mother to send him off to his uncle's place in Bel-Air where he joins a school and discovers a new life.

Soon after the trailer was launched, Smith was spotted in another YouTube video the next month discussing how immensely impactful the fan-made video became. "Morgan did a ridiculous trailer for Bel-Air. Brilliant idea, the dramatic version of The Fresh Prince for the next generation," the star said. In the video, the actor was seen asking Cooper about the inspiration behind creating this video.

