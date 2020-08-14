The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has confirmed that around Rs. 15 crore were withdrawn from one of the bank accounts of late Sushant Singh Rajput. However, the agency has not found any significant direct transfers to the accounts of accused Rhea Chakraborty, Sushant's alleged girlfriend. Notably, ED is probing a money laundering case against Rhea, her family members, and others. Here are more details.

The identities of those who received the tranches amounting to Rs. 15 crore are currently being ascertained. It was also found out during the probe that Rs. 2.78 crore were used towards payment of taxes such as the GST. "So far, no money was sent to Rhea from the account from which Rs. 15 crore was withdrawn (sic)," a source told Mumbai Mirror.

"We are looking into who was using the debit cards and the net banking facility to ascertain if someone else who had access to the PINs or the passwords could have performed those transactions," ED sources told the publication.

To recall, on July 25, Sushant's father, KK Singh had filed a police complaint in Patna against Rhea, accusing her of fraud and abetment to Sushant's suicide. In the FIR, it was also alleged that Rs. 15 crore were suspiciously transferred from his accounts. Based on that allegation, the ED, which probes financial crimes, filed a money laundering case in the matter.

As part of its investigation, the ED has questioned Rhea, her brother Showik, and father Indrajit Chakraborty. Sushant's former business manager Shruti Modi and friend Siddharth Pithani were also questioned. On Thursday, the agency interrogated Jayanti Saha, a celebrity manager, who had handled Sushant's account in the past. It will now record statements of Sushant's cook, bodyguard and domestic help.

Meanwhile, the case filed in Patna was last week transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), after the central government accepted the request from Bihar government. Subsequently, the agency filed an FIR against Rhea and others. Its officials have thus far recorded statements of Sushant's father and sisters as part of the investigation.

However, Rhea has filed a petition in the Supreme Court, seeking to transfer the case against her from Patna to Mumbai. The top court heard the case on Tuesday. On Thursday, a written submission was filed by all parties in the apex court. While Sushant's family and Bihar government have requested for a CBI probe, Rhea and the Maharashtra government have opined otherwise.

The Bihar government told the top court that Maharashtra Police did not register an FIR and also refrained from cooperating with Bihar Police. On the other hand, the Maharashtra government told SC that the registration of FIR in Patna was "politically motivated."

Sushant was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai on June 14. Citing initial evidence, the police had termed it a case of suicide. The actor had been suffering from clinical depression for the past few months, medical reports have suggested. Having started out as a television actor, Sushant starred in movies such as PK, M.S. Dhoni, Kedarnath, Sonchiriya, and Dil Bechara, among others.

