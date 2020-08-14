-
Taking a U-turn of sorts, Shiv Sena leader and parliamentarian Sanjay Raut on Friday said that late Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput "was our son," adding he wants his family to get justice.
In sharp contrast to these comments, Raut had earlier attacked Sushant's family, thereby inviting flak as well as a legal notice.
Sushant passed away by alleged suicide in June.
Backstory
Sushant wasn't happy with father's 'second marriage': Raut
In a column in his party's mouthpiece Saamana, Raut said last week that Sushant did not share good relations with his father, KK Singh.
He even claimed that KK Singh's alleged "second marriage" was not acceptable to Sushant, adding that, "many things will come to surface."
His remarks were berated by Opposition as well as Sushant's family, who also demanded an apology from him.
Information
Sushant's MLA cousin sent legal notice, demanded apology
Following the contentious remarks, Sushant's cousin, Neeraj Kumar Bablu, who is also a BJP MLA from Bihar, sent a legal notice to Raut, thereby demanding a public apology from him. The family has said Raut's claims are bogus.
Details
We want the family to get justice, Raut now says
Softening his stance on the matter, Raut has now said, "Even we want his family to get justice. We want the secret behind his (Sushant's) death to come out."
"Yesterday I just said that they should have some patience but it was shown that I've threatened them...Trust Mumbai Police. If you think they're not doing a good job, then go to CBI," he added.
Demise
Sushant was found dead at Mumbai home on June 14
Sushant was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai on June 14.
Citing initial evidence, the police had termed it a case of suicide.
The actor had been suffering from clinical depression for the past few months, medical reports have suggested.
Having started out as a television actor, Sushant starred in movies such as PK, M.S. Dhoni, Kedarnath, Sonchiriya, and Dil Bechara, among others.
Case
CBI and ED are currently probing the case
On July 25, KK Singh had filed a police complaint in Patna against Rhea Chakraborty, Sushant's alleged girlfriend, accusing her of fraud and abetment to suicide.
The case is currently being handled by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).
However, the Supreme Court is yet to announce verdict on Rhea's petition, seeking transfer of case from Patna to Mumbai.