Veteran playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam's health deteriorated last night. He has since been shifted to Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Chennai's MGM Healthcare facility. He is currently on life support and his condition remains critical, according to a statement released by the hospital. SPB was admitted to the said hospital earlier this month after contracting the novel coronavirus. Here's more on this.

The statement from the hospital read, "There has been a setback in the health of Thiru SP Balasubrahmanyam... His condition has deteriorated and based on the advice of the expert medical team attending to him, he has been moved to the ICU (sic)." The veteran singer's haemodynamic and clinical parameters are being closely monitored by the doctors, the statement further added.

Balasubrahmanyam was hospitalized on August 5 after he tested positive for COVID-19. In a video statement, he had revealed his diagnosis, saying that he had mild symptoms of the respiratory disease. He had also requested his acquaintances to refrain from worrying and repeatedly calling him. "I have come here mostly to take rest...Thank you. I am fine, I will be fine," he had said.

