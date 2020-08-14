-
Veteran playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam's health deteriorated last night. He has since been shifted to Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Chennai's MGM Healthcare facility.
He is currently on life support and his condition remains critical, according to a statement released by the hospital.
SPB was admitted to the said hospital earlier this month after contracting the novel coronavirus.
Here's more on this.
-
-
Details
His clinical parameters are being closely monitored: Hospital
-
The statement from the hospital read, "There has been a setback in the health of Thiru SP Balasubrahmanyam... His condition has deteriorated and based on the advice of the expert medical team attending to him, he has been moved to the ICU (sic)."
The veteran singer's haemodynamic and clinical parameters are being closely monitored by the doctors, the statement further added.
-
Twitter Post
You can read the full statement here
-
-
Details
Balasubrahmanyam was hospitalized on August 5 after contracting COVID-19
-
Balasubrahmanyam was hospitalized on August 5 after he tested positive for COVID-19.
In a video statement, he had revealed his diagnosis, saying that he had mild symptoms of the respiratory disease.
He had also requested his acquaintances to refrain from worrying and repeatedly calling him.
"I have come here mostly to take rest...Thank you. I am fine, I will be fine," he had said.
-
COVID-19
COVID-19 has infected 24 lakh across India
-
Notably, other celebrities who contracted COVID-19 include filmmaker SS Rajamouli, megastar Amitabh Bachchan, his son Abhishek, actor Kiran Kumar, singer Kanika Kapoor, and producer Karim Morani. They have all since recovered.
Meanwhile, the COVID-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc all around the globe. Across India, it has infected over 24 lakh and claimed the lives of more than 48,000.
Globally, it infected 2.11 crore.