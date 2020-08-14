While many celebrities are praising Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden's choice of his running mate, Kamala Harris, actor Katie Holmes's appreciation looks very charged! She just didn't pour her heart out at the news, but rested herself atop a wash basin, flung her hair back and felt all sexy while posting #BidenHarris2020. Unsurprisingly, her post has left netizens confused.

Instagram Post Katie is "feeling herself" as she supports Biden and Harris

#BidenHarris2020 A post shared by katieholmes212 on Aug 11, 2020 at 4:49pm PDT

The image Katie's post reminds us of Kiara Advani's 'Lust Stories' scene

Katie looked like her Dawson's Creek avatar with raw passion burning within, almost reminding us of Kiara Advani's most popular scene in Lust Stories. Some stunned netizens even thought her account has been hacked. However, a comment by InStyle's editor-in-chief Laura Brown cleared the confusion. She wrote #communityservice, implying that the image was from a photo session done for her magazine cover in April.

Response Netizens react, write 'so unclear what's happening here'

Brown's comment also implied that Katie made them aware before posting this photo. However, the damage (read climax) was already done. Her followers were left dumbstruck. A follower, most likely a die-hard one, said that this was her favorite post. Another tried a hand at humor writing, "I did not see that coming". Meanwhile another echoed us, and wrote, "So unclear what's happening here."

Response Twitter gets turned on, has a field day

Twitterati had a field day over Katie's appeal for Biden and Harris, for the presidential election, to be held in November 2020. A user said her mother would be "apoplectic" if Holmes pulled this off for Mike Pence before. Another post went savage saying Katie's "body is ready for #BidenHarris2020". Meanwhile, one user posted a GIF reply saying, "I'll have what she is having."

Twitter Post Imagine if she had posted this about Pence, wonders one

Imagine if she had posted this about Pence. Mother would be apoplectic. #BidenHarris2020. . It looks like Katie Holmes is thirsty for political change. https://t.co/eseFnCu3Xp via @HuffPostEnt — kalbert (@kalbert2014) August 13, 2020

Twitter Post 'The Cut' said the obvious and we can't disagree

Twitter Post This was by far the most savage response ever

