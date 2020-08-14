On Friday, news in the world of entertainment was about COVID-19 bringing more concerns, an exciting movie announcement, a fresh trailer release, and some new developments in late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. In an unfortunate development, veteran singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, who is currently hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment, has been put on life support and shifted to the ICU. Here are more updates.

#1 Ishaan Khatter to headline war film 'Pippa'

Ishaan Khatter is all set to star in upcoming war-based movie Pippa. The movie will be directed by Raja Krishna Menon (Airlift), and produced by Ronnie Screwvala along with Siddharth Roy Kapur. Khatter will play Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta of the 45th Cavalry Tank Squadron, who along with his siblings, had fought on the eastern front during the India-Pakistan war of 1971.

Quote Exhilarated to be a part of this film: Khatter

"I am exhilarated to be a part of a film of such magnitude and importance, and getting a chance to play the role of the suave and spirited tank commander Captain Balram Mehta is a true privilege," Khatter said about the project.

#2 A promising trailer of 'Masaba Masaba' has landed

An exciting trailer of new Netflix series Masaba Masaba is here! The upcoming show is a semi-fictionalized take on the lives of fashion designer Masaba Gupta and her mother, Bollywood actor Neena Gupta. Directed by Sonam Nair, the show also features Satyadeep Misra, as well as Pooja Bedi and Rytasha Rathore. Masaba Masaba will start streaming on Netflix from August 28.

#3 Before treatment, Sanjay Dutt to finish work on 'Sadak 2'

Actor Sanjay Dutt will complete the dubbing work for his upcoming film Sadak 2, before taking the announced break for his medical treatment. Dutt (61), star of movies such as Rocky and the Munna Bhai series, has been diagnosed with lung cancer, according to reports. Notably, Dutt's wife, Maanayata has requested fans to refrain from speculating about his health. He was also recently hospitalized.

More news ED confirms Rs. 15cr withdrawal in SSR case, and more