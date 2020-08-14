The Marvel Universe is filled with superheroes who fight evil to save the world. But they also have emotions and over time have cultivated some intimate, meaningful friendships. For decades, Marvel's heroes have leaned on their best buddies and fought alongside them, in both good and bad times. Here're a few of the strongest and most enduring friendships in all of the Marvel Universe.

Iconic Clint Barton and Natasha Romanoff aka Hawkeye and Black Widow

Hawkeye and Black Widow have an iconic friendship. So much so, that in Avengers: Endgame, Natasha sacrificed herself for Clint Barton. The comics tell a deeper history between the two. Black Widow deflected from KGB just for Hawkeye, who understood her like no one else. Since then, they always have each other's back no matter what, and their friendship has grown so very much.

Guardians Rocket and Groot: Friendship is possible across all beings

Rocket and Groot are living proof that friendship is possible across all beings- and languages- in the entire cosmos. They may have differences when it comes to their physical appearances and personalities, but in the comics, the pair have been gallivanting across the galaxy for years now. They also share a comic series (before the Guardians) where this famous friendship is established.

Fist Fight Luke Cage and Iron Fist: Friendship born from fist fight

A friendship born from a fist fight, Iron Fist and Luke Cage get along almost immediately. They together work under the title, Heroes for Hire. Danny (Iron Fist) often uses his resources to support his friend, while Luke is always there for Danny. There are few superhero duos that are as effective as the two of them. Nothing can break their bond.

Brothers Tony Stark-James Rhodes: Together they form a classic Marvel bromance

War Machine, aka Rhodey, is Tony Stark's best friend from the very beginning. With Rhodey being the less headstrong of the pair, he is often the one to keep Tony from going off at the deep end, which has helped us see Iron man for a longer time. Together, Stark and Rhodey form a classic Marvel bromance, which is unshakable.

Legendary Steve Rogers and Bucky Barnes: Friends for almost 80 years!