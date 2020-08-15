Disney is doing the seemingly impossible task of reviving the most-hated Star Wars venture of all time: The 1978 Star Wars Holiday Special. The company has partnered with LEGO to create a sequel to be released on Disney+ on November 17. This film will take it up from where the Holiday Special ended and be a sequel to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Plot This movie will reunite many fan favorite 'Star Wars' characters

This holiday special will show Rey, Rose, Chewie and other fan favorite characters of the series meet again at Kashyyyk, the home planet of Chewbacca, to celebrate a holiday named 'Life Day'. To be co-created by Lucasfilm and LEGO, this title will show Rey witness the greatest highlights of Star Wars moments and environments as she embarks on a cross-timeline adventure, mentioned Disney's statement.

Backdrop What was the original TV special all about?

The Star Wars Holiday Special was released after A New Hope as a TV special and was a blunder for the franchise, which was soon resuscitated with The Empire Strikes Back. It had Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher and Mark Hamill in lead roles but miserably failed to recreate the usual magic of any Star Wars film. Boba Fett's introduction was its only good part.

Review Probably wasn't the smartest thing to do, Lucas had said

The project was a Star Wars spin-off and according to director-creator George Lucas, it was manhandled by a "variety [of] TV guys. We let them use the characters and stuff. Probably wasn't the smartest thing to do, but you learn from those experiences." Fans were so disappointed with this canon that Lucas once told that he wanted to destroy "every copy of that show."

"If I had the time and a sledgehammer, I would track down every copy of that show and smash it," Lucas had angrily spat out in an interview. The Holiday Special was directed by Steve Binder and was known for its horrible audience reception.

