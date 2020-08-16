Last updated on Aug 16, 2020, 10:51 am
Written byShubham Dasgupta
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has won the bout again.
This Fast and Furious scorcher has bagged the title of the highest-paid actor in the world, reported Forbes magazine.
The actor has earned a whopping $87.5 million between June 2019 and June 2020, thus surpassing contenders Ryan Reynolds and Mark Wahlberg by respectable margins and winning the title for the second time in a row.
Following Dwayne is Ryan Reynolds with an income of $71.5 million and Mark Wahlberg with $58 million.
Ben Affleck bagged $55 million with Vin Diesel hot on the trail with $54 million.
Akshay Kumar, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Will Smith earned $48.5 million, $45.5 million, and $44.5 million, respectively.
Adam Sandler with $41 million and Jackie Chan with $40 million concluded the top 10 list.
Last year was awesome for Dwayne, whose films Jumanji: The Next Level (acted and produced), Fighting with My Family (acted and executive produced), Shazam (executive produced), and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (acted and produced) did well commercially.
He looks forward to Disney's Jungle Cruise with Emily Blunt and Red Notice by Netflix, to be available for download on November 13, 2020.
Red Notice is one of the most awaited projects of Dwayne, as it has Ryan "Deadpool" Reynolds and Gal "Wonder Woman" Gadot as his co-stars.
This Netflix action-thriller deals with a cat-and-mouse chase between an Interpol agent (Dwayne) and a dreaded art thief (Gadot).
Ryan plays the world's greatest con-man.
Reports say that Netflix offered a stunning $23.5 million to Dwayne for this role.
Now, there's a reason why Dwayne earns handsomely despite being an ex-wrestler.
He has been going from strength to strength right after he was cast in The Scorpion King.
He uses social media to interact with his fans, pulls up his car to meet them, and shares his workout videos, making them happy.
He has worked hard to be a crowd-puller and is successful.
