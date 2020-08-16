The post-mortem report prepared after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput did not mention a crucial detail, viz. the time of his death, the lawyer representing his family has alleged. The fresh allegation raises even more questions on the probe held by Mumbai Police, which is already receiving criticism for it. Sushant passed away by alleged suicide in June. Here are more details.

Details CBI inquiry needed to know the truth, lawyer added

Vikas Singh, the lawyer, said, "The post mortem report that I have seen does not mention the time of death which is a crucial detail." Demanding a CBI inquiry, Singh added, "Whether Sushant was hung after being killed or he died by hanging can be cleared with the time of death. Mumbai Police and Cooper Hospital will have to answer these questions."

Details 'Mumbai Police is professional, but politicians interfered in probe'

"I think Mumbai Police is a professional force. But, it can only perform professionally when ministers allow it to do so. In high-profile cases like this one, politicians interfered and became a hindrance for police to (perform) their duty professionally," Singh alleged. Notably, Sushant's autopsy was conducted at Dr. RN Cooper Municipal General Hospital. The cause of death was ruled as asphyxia from hanging.

Information Earlier, Subramanian Swamy had questioned autopsy report

Not long ago, BJP leader and parliamentarian, Subramanian Swamy, had raised questions on Sushant's autopsy report. Alleging foul play in his death, Swamy had claimed that according to ambulance staff that took the actor's body to the hospital, his foot was twisted below the ankle.

Probe CBI and ED are investigating the case

To recall, on July 25, Sushant's father, KK Singh, had filed a police complaint in Patna against Rhea Chakraborty, actor and Sushant's alleged girlfriend, accusing her of fraud and abetment to suicide. The case, earlier being handled separately by Mumbai and Bihar's police, is now being probed by two central agencies, viz. the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Information CBI filed FIR, recorded family's statement

After the case was handed over to it, the CBI filed an FIR against Rhea and others. Its officials have thus far recorded statements of Sushant's father and sisters as part of the investigation.

SC SC will soon decide who will probe the case

However, Rhea has filed a petition in the Supreme Court, seeking transfer of case against her from Patna to Mumbai. The top court heard the case on Tuesday. On Thursday, a written submission was filed by all parties in the apex court. While Sushant's family and the Bihar government have requested for a CBI probe, Rhea and the Maharashtra government have opined otherwise.

Do you know? Bihar v/s Maharashtra in top court

On Thursday, the Bihar government told the top court that the Maharashtra Police did not register an FIR and also refrained from cooperating with Bihar Police. On the other hand, the Maharashtra government told the SC that registration of FIR in Patna was "politically motivated."

SSR Sushant was found dead at Mumbai home on June 14

Sushant was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai on June 14. Citing initial evidence, the police had termed it a case of suicide. The actor had been suffering from clinical depression for the past few months, medical reports have suggested. Having started out as a television actor, Sushant starred in movies such as PK, M.S. Dhoni, Kedarnath, Sonchiriya, and Dil Bechara, among others.

