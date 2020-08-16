Late Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput's personal lawyer, Priyanka Khimani, has rubbished any connection between his death and the death of his former manager Disha Salian, saying the two barely knew each other. Disha is said to have managed Sushant's work for a brief period. Both Sushant and Disha died by alleged suicides in June, giving rise to speculations and conspiracy theories. Here's more.

Quote It is absolutely bizarre, Priyanka opined

"It is absolutely bizarre and illogical. I did not have any interaction or email exchange (with Disha). I remember reaching out to Sushant that your name is being dragged into it when this news broke out," said Priyanka, who worked with Sushant for a year.

Backstory Both Disha and Sushant passed away in June

On June 8, Disha (28) died by alleged suicide after reportedly jumping off the 14th floor of an apartment in Mumbai's Malad area. Barely a week after that, Sushant (34) was found dead at his apartment in Bandra. The police said he died by suicide. Several media reports and conspiracy theories have since linked their untimely deaths. However, the families have denied any connection.

Claims Sushant was distressed after Disha's death, friend claimed

Notably, a couple of people, known to have been close to Sushant, have claimed that Disha's death had affected the late actor. His friend and flatmate, Siddharth Pithani, said that Sushant was deeply distressed after he came to know about his former manager's passing. Another friend, Smita has claimed that Sushant developed severe anxiety and fear after the news of Disha's death surfaced.

Information Before his death, Sushant had searched about Disha: Mumbai cops

In fact, the Mumbai Police, which has been investigating Sushant's death, also said that the actor was possibly upset due to media reports linking him with Disha's death. He had even searched Disha's name and items like "painless death" shortly before his death, cops claimed.

Family Meanwhile, Disha's father has denied such connections

However, Disha's father, Satish Salian, has denied that her death was related to Sushant's demise. He has revealed that his daughter had met Sushant only once for one hour. Notably, Disha's family has also been appealing to the media and public to stop spreading rumors and conspiracy theories around her tragic death. Satish has also reportedly filed a police complaint in this regard.

Probe Investigations are underway in both the cases

Disha's death is currently being probed by Mumbai's Malvani Police. However, thus far, the cops do not suspect any foul play in her death. On the other hand, Sushant's death case, earlier being handled separately by Mumbai and Bihar's police teams, is now being probed by two central agencies, viz. the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

SSR Sushant was found dead at Mumbai home on June 14

Sushant, widely considered as one of the most promising young actors of Hindi cinema, was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai on June 14. The police had termed it a case of suicide. The actor had been suffering from clinical depression, medical reports have suggested. His death was perceived with shock and sparked debates around mental health and the cut-throat competition in Bollywood.

