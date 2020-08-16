Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt was photographed outside Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital on Saturday evening. Dutt (61), seen wearing a face mask, greeted the paparazzi stationed outside the hospital. The visit came just a few days after the actor announced his decision to take a break from work to seek medical treatment. While Dutt hasn't officially revealed his diagnosis, reports suggest he is suffering from cancer.

Break 'Will be back soon,' Dutt announced break earlier this week

Taking to his social media accounts, Dutt on Tuesday told fans, "I am taking a short break from work for some medical treatment. My family and friends are with me and I urge my well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate." "With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon!" the actor added in the statement.

Health Dutt was hospitalized earlier this month

On August 8, Dutt was admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai, after suffering from discomfort in chest and breathing issues. He was discharged after two days. The actor's oxygen saturation level had dipped below normal, his doctor had revealed. It was initially presumed that Dutt might have contracted the novel coronavirus. But his COVID-19 test results came out as negative.

Statement 'Don't fall prey to speculations,' Dutt's family requested

Dutt has been diagnosed with lung cancer and might soon fly to the US for treatment, according to reports. However, Dutt's wife, Maanayata requested people to stay away from rumors and speculations concerning the actor's health. "It is my heartfelt request to Sanju's fans to not fall prey to speculations and unwarranted rumors, but to just help us with their ongoing love," she said.

Quote 'Sanju has always been a fighter. We'll emerge as winners'

"Sanju has always been a fighter, and so has our family. God has yet again chosen to test us to overcome the challenges ahead. All we seek is your prayers and blessings, and we know we will emerge as winners," Maanayata added in the statement.

Statement 'Sher hai tu sher,' said Paresh 'Kamli' Ghelani

Paresh Ghelani, one of Sanjay Dutt's closest friends, cheered for the actor on social media earlier today. He wrote, "Yet another battle has begun; Battle we must and the battle you will conquer... You will win this (sic)." Interestingly, Dutt and Paresh's bond was brought alive in the 2018 blockbuster biopic Sanju. In the movie, Ranbir Kapoor played Dutt, while Vicky Kaushal played Paresh.

