Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha has taken a dig at her colleague Kangana Ranaut as well as her sister Rangoli Chandel for their stance against the industry's rampant nepotism and favoritism. Notably, Kangana, an "industry outsider," has been critical of prominent filmmakers and stars for promoting nepotism, thereby depriving talented outsiders of a chance to make it big. Here's more on this.

Details Sonakshi called Kangana, 'someone whose sister manages their work'

Sonakshi, without taking any names, said the term nepotism has been sensationalized by someone who hired their sister as a manager. "I find it so amusing that this word nepotism has been introduced and sensationalized by a person whose sister is managing their work...I don't think I really want to give it that much more importance (sic)." Notably, Kangana's sister Rangoli manages her work.

Information Earlier, Kangana defended decision to hire Rangoli as manager

In an earlier statement, Kangana had defended her decision to hire Rangoli as her manager. Her team claimed agencies were reluctant in working with Kangana as she purportedly refused to attend weddings or to promote fairness creams, which is why Rangoli had to step in.

Work Sonakshi said she became an actor through hard work

Sonakshi, who is the daughter of veteran actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha, further said that her father has never asked producers to take her in their films. "I was offered Dabangg (the actor's debut film in 2010) because yes, my family knew Salman Khan's family, but that's it. After that, I had to work very hard," she told Hindustan Times.

Statement 'Blown out of proportion,' Sonakshi on nepotism debate

Also weighing in on the raging insider v/s outsider debate in the film fraternity, Sonakshi said, "Nobody likes to hear abuses about themselves for what — for being actors? For being born to a particular set of parents?" "There's a lot of misdirected anger about a lot of things," she said, adding that eventually, it's the audience that make or break an actor's career.

Quote Sonakshi said life 'changed for better' after quitting Twitter

Sonakshi, who has been away from Twitter for two months, informed she does not plan to return to the platform. Opining that her life "changed for the better," after quitting the social media platform, Sonakshi said, "Twitter has become such a playing ground for negativity."

Controversy Kangana's stance against nepotism, and the many controversies