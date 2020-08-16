Last updated on Aug 16, 2020, 07:33 pm
Written bySagar Malik
Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha has taken a dig at her colleague Kangana Ranaut as well as her sister Rangoli Chandel for their stance against the industry's rampant nepotism and favoritism.
Notably, Kangana, an "industry outsider," has been critical of prominent filmmakers and stars for promoting nepotism, thereby depriving talented outsiders of a chance to make it big.
Sonakshi, without taking any names, said the term nepotism has been sensationalized by someone who hired their sister as a manager.
"I find it so amusing that this word nepotism has been introduced and sensationalized by a person whose sister is managing their work...I don't think I really want to give it that much more importance (sic)."
Notably, Kangana's sister Rangoli manages her work.
In an earlier statement, Kangana had defended her decision to hire Rangoli as her manager. Her team claimed agencies were reluctant in working with Kangana as she purportedly refused to attend weddings or to promote fairness creams, which is why Rangoli had to step in.
Sonakshi, who is the daughter of veteran actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha, further said that her father has never asked producers to take her in their films.
"I was offered Dabangg (the actor's debut film in 2010) because yes, my family knew Salman Khan's family, but that's it. After that, I had to work very hard," she told Hindustan Times.
Also weighing in on the raging insider v/s outsider debate in the film fraternity, Sonakshi said, "Nobody likes to hear abuses about themselves for what — for being actors? For being born to a particular set of parents?"
"There's a lot of misdirected anger about a lot of things," she said, adding that eventually, it's the audience that make or break an actor's career.
Sonakshi, who has been away from Twitter for two months, informed she does not plan to return to the platform. Opining that her life "changed for the better," after quitting the social media platform, Sonakshi said, "Twitter has become such a playing ground for negativity."
Kangana has been at the forefront of the raging nepotism debate that reignited after actor Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic demise in June.
In fact, in an earlier television interview, the actor attacked many prominent Bollywood personalities, calling fellow actors Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker "B-grade actresses."
Thereafter, Taapsee and Swara criticized Kangana. Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap also put out a series of tweets slamming her.
