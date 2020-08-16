Legendary actor Dilip Kumar's (aka Muhammad Yusuf Khan) younger brothers, Ehsaan Khan and Aslam Khan, have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. They were admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital on Saturday night after they complained of breathlessness. Both of them have since been on artificial breathing support. While Ehsaan is about 90 years old, Aslam is a few years younger than him. Here's more.

According to reports, the oxygen saturation levels of Ehsaan and Aslam dropped below 80%. They also had a fever and cough. Further, both of them also suffer from pre-existing health conditions such as blood pressure and heart disease, reports added. Meanwhile, Dilip Kumar (97) and his wife, former actor Saira Banu (75), live in a separate home and their health condition is normal.

Dr. Jalil Parkar at Lilavati Hospital has confirmed the news. He told the media, "Aslam Khan and Ehsaan Khan are on non-invasive ventilator support. They had hypoxia, their oxygen saturation was less than 94, both also had cough and fever."

In July, megastar Amitabh Bachchan (77), his son Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya, and granddaughter Aaradhya (8) had contracted COVID-19. They have all since recovered. Earlier, celebrities like actor Kiran Kumar, singer Kanika Kapoor, and producer Karim Morani were also infected with the disease. Meanwhile, COVID-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc around the world. Across India, it has infected over 26 lakh and killed over 50,000.

Notably, Dilip Kumar has been under self-isolation at home for the past few months to stay protected from the contagious virus. In fact, he has been posting messages to raise awareness about the pandemic. Earlier in March, he had tweeted, "The coronavirus outbreak transcends all boundaries and borders (sic)," urging fans to follow all safety guidelines issued by the government.

