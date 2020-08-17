-
17 Aug 2020
1 million join global prayer meet for Sushant Singh Rajput
Written bySagar Malik
Entertainment
Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister, Shweta Singh Kirti has expressed gratitude to fans and well-wishers around the world for joining a global prayer meet for him.
Shweta initiated a virtual prayer meet at 10 am on August 15 for the late actor. The online meet was joined by a million people, she revealed.
Sushant passed away by alleged suicide in June.
Details
'Our prayers will not go unanswered'
Posting a collage of those who participated in the meet, Shweta wrote, "More than a million joining from all over the world to pray for Sushant. It's a spiritual revolution and it is gaining momentum around the world, our prayers will not go unanswered."
Notably, Shweta and other family members of the late actor have been calling for a CBI probe into his death.
Details
Kriti Sanon, Ankita Lokhande and others joined it
Apart from Sushant's family and countless fans, various Bollywood and television celebrities also joined the initiative.
Stars like Kriti Sanon, Rashami Desai, Shweta Tiwari, Mahesh Shetty, Karan Wahi and producer Ekta Kapoor were among those who took part in it.
Sushant's former girlfriend and TV show co-star Ankita Lokhande also commented on Shweta's post, "Prayers can change anything."
Instagram Post
You can check Shweta's post here
SSR
Sushant was found dead at Mumbai home on June 14
Sushant, widely considered as one of the most promising young actors of Hindi cinema, was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai on June 14. The police had termed it a case of suicide.
The actor had been suffering from clinical depression, medical reports have suggested.
His shocking death has sparked debates around mental health and the cut-throat competition (laced with nepotism) in Bollywood.
Probe
CBI and ED are currently investigating the case
After being dissatisfied by the way Mumbai Police handled this case, on July 25, Sushant's father, KK Singh, had filed a police complaint in Patna against Rhea Chakraborty, actor and Sushant's alleged girlfriend, accusing her of fraud and abetment to suicide.
The case is now being probed by two central agencies, viz. the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).
Information
CBI filed FIR, recorded family's statement
After the case was handed over to it, the CBI filed an FIR against Rhea and others. Its officials have thus far recorded statements of Sushant's father and sisters as part of the investigation.
SC
SC will soon decide who will probe the case
However, Rhea has filed a petition in the Supreme Court, seeking transfer of case against her from Patna to Mumbai. The top court heard the case on August 11.
On Thursday, a written submission was filed by all parties in the apex court.
While Sushant's family and the Bihar government have requested for a CBI probe, Rhea and the Maharashtra government have opined otherwise.
Suicide helpline
If you're having suicidal thoughts, please seek help
In case you need help or know someone who does, you can reach out to AASRA for suicide prevention counseling. Their number is 022 2754 6669 (24 hours).
You can also contact the Hyderabad-based Roshni NGO at +914066202000 or COOJ at +918322252525.
Sneha India Foundation, which works 24X7, can be contacted at +914424640050.
Vandrevala Foundation has trained counselors, and their number is 18602662345.