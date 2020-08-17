Varun Tiwari is a versatile man when it comes to music and dance. Apart from being a young and energetic media entrepreneur, he is an actor, dancer, video director and producer too. Having started his journey from a small town, Tiwari is now all set to become a global icon with his exceptional dance and music initiatives.

Journey He began his journey with dance

Varun started dancing at a fairly young age and managed to impress everyone. Soon, he embarked on the small screen and started working with Doordarshan. He got the chance to work with filmmakers like Jaspal Bhatti and even worked in movies, alongside several stage shows and TV shows. He then headed to Australia to make his dreams come true in the creative world.

Company Subsequently, he launched his own production company

In Australia, he got the chance to prove his talent and gained many followers. The Jalandhar boy then launched his own production company called Friends World TV, where he worked with some top names from the music and dance industry. He was able to develop a song that turned viral on the web, garnering millions of views on YouTube and other platforms.

Icon Hard work and talent makes Varun a potential global icon