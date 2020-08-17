-
17 Aug 2020
Sushant's friend Kushal Zaveri can't believe he was depressed
Written bySagar Malik
Entertainment
-
Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Kushal Zaveri has said that he can't believe Sushant was suffering from depression.
Revealing that he had a chat with Sushant around 10 days before his death, Kushal said the actor seemed positive and energetic, adding that he had been planning for future.
Sushant passed away by alleged suicide in June.
Here's more on this.
-
In this article'I am not convinced about the depression story' Sushant never mentioned about any bad phase: Kushal 'Trying to grow,' Sushant had said days before death Difficult to accept the suicide theory, said Diljit Dosanjh Sushant was found dead at Mumbai home on June 14 CBI and ED are currently investigating the case SC will soon decide who will probe the case If you're having suicidal thoughts, please seek help
-
Details
'I am not convinced about the depression story'
-
Kushal told News18, "I spoke to Sushant 10 days before his death. He was looking forward. He had made his plans as always. I don't think anything bothered him on professional front. He was sorted."
He added that Sushant never mentioned about any treatment or medicine that he might be taking. "I am not convinced about depression story doing rounds (sic)," Kushal said.
-
Details
Sushant never mentioned about any bad phase: Kushal
-
"He never said anything about any medicine or going through any bad phase... In January 2020, we spoke on phone... I was shooting in Goa. He said he wanted to meet. I promised him to meet after I would return to Mumbai," Kushal informed the publication.
Kushal is the director of Pavitra Rishta, the popular television show that made Sushant a star.
-
Message
'Trying to grow,' Sushant had said days before death
-
Further, according to the text messages shared by Kushal, Sushant had said on June 2 (12 days before his death) that he was "working on himself and trying to grow."
The late actor had written, "Yes brother, working on myself spiritually and trying to grow. Whenever I introspect I really miss our golden days together. How precious they are... Much love (sic)."
-
Quote
Difficult to accept the suicide theory, said Diljit Dosanjh
-
Separately, on Sunday, while replying to a fan, Bollywood actor/singer Diljit Dosanjh said it was difficult to accept that Sushant would have died by suicide. "He (Sushant) was a strong man," he tweeted. Diljit said he had met the late actor twice.
-
Details
Sushant was found dead at Mumbai home on June 14
-
Sushant, aged 34, was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai on June 14. The police had termed it a case of suicide.
The police revealed they found prescriptions and medications meant for clinical depression from the late actor's home. Later, Mumbai cops said Sushant was also undergoing treatment for bipolar disorder.
However, Sushant's family said they knew nothing about his diagnosis for depression.
-
Probe
CBI and ED are currently investigating the case
-
In fact, on July 25, Sushant's father, KK Singh, had filed a police complaint in Patna against Rhea Chakraborty, actor and Sushant's alleged girlfriend, accusing her of fraud and abetment to suicide. He said they were not happy with Mumbai Police's probe.
The case is now being probed by two central agencies, viz. the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).
-
SC
SC will soon decide who will probe the case
-
However, Rhea has filed a petition in the Supreme Court, seeking transfer of case against her from Patna to Mumbai. The top court heard the case on August 11.
On Thursday, a written submission was filed by all parties in the apex court.
While Sushant's family and the Bihar government have requested for a CBI probe, Rhea and the Maharashtra government have opined otherwise.
-
Suicide helpline
If you're having suicidal thoughts, please seek help
-
In case you need help or know someone who does, you can reach out to AASRA for suicide prevention counseling. Their number is 022 2754 6669 (24 hours).
You can also contact the Hyderabad-based Roshni NGO at +914066202000 or COOJ at +918322252525.
Sneha India Foundation, which works 24X7, can be contacted at +914424640050.
Vandrevala Foundation has trained counselors, and their number is 18602662345.