Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Kushal Zaveri has said that he can't believe Sushant was suffering from depression. Revealing that he had a chat with Sushant around 10 days before his death, Kushal said the actor seemed positive and energetic, adding that he had been planning for future. Sushant passed away by alleged suicide in June. Here's more on this.

Details 'I am not convinced about the depression story'

Kushal told News18, "I spoke to Sushant 10 days before his death. He was looking forward. He had made his plans as always. I don't think anything bothered him on professional front. He was sorted." He added that Sushant never mentioned about any treatment or medicine that he might be taking. "I am not convinced about depression story doing rounds (sic)," Kushal said.

Details Sushant never mentioned about any bad phase: Kushal

"He never said anything about any medicine or going through any bad phase... In January 2020, we spoke on phone... I was shooting in Goa. He said he wanted to meet. I promised him to meet after I would return to Mumbai," Kushal informed the publication. Kushal is the director of Pavitra Rishta, the popular television show that made Sushant a star.

Message 'Trying to grow,' Sushant had said days before death

Further, according to the text messages shared by Kushal, Sushant had said on June 2 (12 days before his death) that he was "working on himself and trying to grow." The late actor had written, "Yes brother, working on myself spiritually and trying to grow. Whenever I introspect I really miss our golden days together. How precious they are... Much love (sic)."

Quote Difficult to accept the suicide theory, said Diljit Dosanjh

Separately, on Sunday, while replying to a fan, Bollywood actor/singer Diljit Dosanjh said it was difficult to accept that Sushant would have died by suicide. "He (Sushant) was a strong man," he tweeted. Diljit said he had met the late actor twice.

Details Sushant was found dead at Mumbai home on June 14

Sushant, aged 34, was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai on June 14. The police had termed it a case of suicide. The police revealed they found prescriptions and medications meant for clinical depression from the late actor's home. Later, Mumbai cops said Sushant was also undergoing treatment for bipolar disorder. However, Sushant's family said they knew nothing about his diagnosis for depression.

Probe CBI and ED are currently investigating the case

In fact, on July 25, Sushant's father, KK Singh, had filed a police complaint in Patna against Rhea Chakraborty, actor and Sushant's alleged girlfriend, accusing her of fraud and abetment to suicide. He said they were not happy with Mumbai Police's probe. The case is now being probed by two central agencies, viz. the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

SC SC will soon decide who will probe the case

However, Rhea has filed a petition in the Supreme Court, seeking transfer of case against her from Patna to Mumbai. The top court heard the case on August 11. On Thursday, a written submission was filed by all parties in the apex court. While Sushant's family and the Bihar government have requested for a CBI probe, Rhea and the Maharashtra government have opined otherwise.

Suicide helpline If you're having suicidal thoughts, please seek help