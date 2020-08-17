Haven't watched Money Heist yet? There is a chance your friends might be judging you for not getting hold of this absolute magic of a Netflix series that has released four seasons so far. The show, which is gearing up for its fifth and final season, has after all become the most-watched non-English Netflix series. Here's a breakdown of all things Heist-ish for you.

Storyline About: The plot for those who haven't watched it

The series is an ultra-modern take on the fight against capitalism. A group of robbers from different walks of life join forces to rob the Royal Mint of Spain. Their target is €2.4 billion, but their ideology is to distribute the money to the have-nots of society. As you graduate from one season to another, the group takes on Bank of Spain.

Hype Why can't we wait for Season 5?

The gun-toting robbers with Salvador Dali-inspired masks have worked out several contingency plans and even absorbed betrayals to reach its climax now. In Season 4, we see The Professor (Álvaro Morte) being questioned by inspector Alicia Sierra (Najwa Nimri), endangering the rest of the robbery gang. They keep melting gold into small balls from the vault but their covers are blown for good.

Excitement Who is set to return, who all will get killed?

Berlin, the psychopath rapist, who has his own share of sympathizers is slated to return in Season 5. Meanwhile, some fan-favorite characters such as Nairobi were killed previously. And, fans are also speculating the death of two more characters, namely Rio and Palermo, after respective actors Miguel Herran and Rodrigo De La Serna did not share Netflix's July 31 tweet confirming the fifth season.

Twitter Post Here's the July 31 announcement by Netflix

THE HEIST COMES TO AN END



PART 5. pic.twitter.com/QOgJgzsqff — Netflix (@netflix) July 31, 2020

Details Have you heard: 'Money Heist' spin-offs are being considered?