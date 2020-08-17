Legendary classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj has died after suffering a cardiac arrest, his family said in a statement on Monday. He was 90. His death was condoled by the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind. The music legend, who had a career spanning eight decades, is now survived by his daughter Durga Jasraj and son Shaarang Dev Pandit.

Details Pandit Jasraj died at home in New Jersey, US

A statement issued by Pandit Jasraj's family said, "With profound grief, we inform that Sangeet Martand Pandit Jasraj ji breathed his last this morning at 5.15 EST (2:45 pm IST) due to a cardiac arrest at his home in New Jersey, United States of America." "We pray that his soul rests in eternal musical peace," the statement added.

Life He belonged to Mewati gharana of Indian classical music

Pandit Jasraj was born in Haryana in 1930 and started training as a vocalist at age 14. He belonged to the Mewati Gharana of Indian classical music and taught music in several countries. He had been conferred with the Padma Shri, the Padma Bhushan, and the Padma Vibushan (India's fourth, third, and second-highest civilian honors respectively) along with many national and international awards.

Reactions Deep void in the Indian cultural sphere, says Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Pandit Jasraj's death has left a "deep void in the Indian cultural sphere." "Not only were his renditions outstanding, he also made a mark as an exceptional mentor to several other vocalists," he said, extending condolences to the family and admirers. President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted, "Music legend and unparalleled classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj's passing makes me sad."

