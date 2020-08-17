Last updated on Aug 17, 2020, 09:23 pm
Written bySiddhant Pandey
Legendary classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj has died after suffering a cardiac arrest, his family said in a statement on Monday. He was 90.
His death was condoled by the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind.
The music legend, who had a career spanning eight decades, is now survived by his daughter Durga Jasraj and son Shaarang Dev Pandit.
A statement issued by Pandit Jasraj's family said, "With profound grief, we inform that Sangeet Martand Pandit Jasraj ji breathed his last this morning at 5.15 EST (2:45 pm IST) due to a cardiac arrest at his home in New Jersey, United States of America."
"We pray that his soul rests in eternal musical peace," the statement added.
Pandit Jasraj was born in Haryana in 1930 and started training as a vocalist at age 14.
He belonged to the Mewati Gharana of Indian classical music and taught music in several countries.
He had been conferred with the Padma Shri, the Padma Bhushan, and the Padma Vibushan (India's fourth, third, and second-highest civilian honors respectively) along with many national and international awards.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Pandit Jasraj's death has left a "deep void in the Indian cultural sphere."
"Not only were his renditions outstanding, he also made a mark as an exceptional mentor to several other vocalists," he said, extending condolences to the family and admirers.
President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted, "Music legend and unparalleled classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj's passing makes me sad."
The unfortunate demise of Pandit Jasraj Ji leaves a deep void in the Indian cultural sphere. Not only were his renditions outstanding, he also made a mark as an exceptional mentor to several other vocalists. Condolences to his family and admirers worldwide. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/6bIgIoTOYB— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 17, 2020
Music legend and unparalleled classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj’s passing makes me sad. Spanning a distinguished career of over 8 decades, Pandit Jasraj, a Padma Vibhushan recipient, enthralled people with soulful renditions. Condolence to his family, friends music connoisseurs.— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 17, 2020
Musician AR Rahman reacted to the news saying, "#RIPPanditJasraj Indian classical music has lost one of its shining stars."
A "devastated" Shankar Mahadevan tweeted, "A big void in the world of Indian Classical music... His music will live on in this planet."
Salim Merchant also said that the maestro's voice and music "left a deep impact on the history of Indian classical music."
