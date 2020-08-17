Thanos is often considered as the scariest villain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. When someone wipes off half of the population, he deserves to be on that seat. However, if you think that he is the scariest one in the Marvel Universe, you are wrong. Over the years, Marvel has created villains who can easily be stars of their own horror movies. Here's more.

Sociopath Arcade: Sociopathic genius, billionaire who doesn't look scary

A sociopathic billionaire and engineering genius, Arcade might not look scary. But remember he created psycho amusement parks with traps gruesome enough to make Final Destination series look like a cakewalk. Arcade's 'Murderworld' tortured countless victims and put tons of young characters into the Hunger Games-like scenario, which left so many carved open bodies behind. And all of this was just for fun.

Cosmic Horror Shuma-Gorath: Cosmic horror show, one of Dr. Strange's enemies

Shuma-Gorath is one of Dr. Strange's enemies and Marvel's take on cosmic horror. At first glance, Shuma-Gorath might look like a one-eyed octopoid, but this being is just the actual demon's manifestation in the physical realm. Shuma-Gorath is part of an extra-dimensional race called Many-Angled Ones. It ruled Earth as a God during prehistory and returns time and again to reclaim his territory.

Weapon III The Skinless man: His name says it all

Wolverine is 'Weapon X' where X stands for 10. Before him, there is weapon III, The Skinless Man. He wasn't always skinless; Captain Britain Corps did that to depower him. But his weapon III training gave him the ability to survive without his skin, and use telekinesis to move his muscles around. And guess what, he likes taking off people's skin. Scared now?

Lord Annihilus: Insect-like creature but master of the negative zone

Annihilius is the lord of the Negative Zone, a parallel universe that causes anguish and terror. He stands as a cosmic entity who wants to conquer worlds. This insect-like creature has superhuman speed, strength, reflexes, agility, stamina, and can fly at 150 miles per hour on Earth, and even faster through space. In addition, he is huge and controls an army of insects.

Numero Uno Carnage: Cletus Kasady's horror show, splits people into pieces