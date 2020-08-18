Family drama series This is Us is going to level up its emotional journey with a focus on the coronavirus pandemic. This comes as welcome news for the fans of the engrossing NBC drama, that is going to have its fifth season dedicated to the pandemic which has changed the world and, the lives of the Pearson family. Its earlier season premiered last September.

News Yes to COVID-19; clueless on production, new episodes

It started with a fan of the series tweeting several questions regarding the upcoming season, like its production and episode dates. One question was if COVID-19 would find a place in the script. In reply, show creator Dan Fogelman said there is no confirmation on production schedules and broadcast date of new episodes. However, "Yes on COVID. We've decided to attack things head on."

Twitter Post This is Fogelman's response to the questions on Twitter

Some vague #ThisIsUs answers (sorry)



- Not sure yet on production start.

- Not sure when new eps will air.

- Yes on Covid. We've decided to attack things head on. Very proud of @ThisIsUsWriters

- Same planned ending. Same route to get there.



Hope that's (somewhat) useful? https://t.co/gx0YJQxq5f — Dan Fogelman (@Dan_Fogelman) August 17, 2020

Plot About: What is the story as of now?

This is Us revolves around two generations of the Pearson family. Rebecca and Jack Pearson were blessed with triplets (Kate, Kevin, and Randall) on the day of his 36th birthday. Although the initial seasons focused on the marital life of the couple, viewers slowly slip into the impact of differential treatment on each of the children and how their lives are changed forever.

Hype What to expect in Season 5 and there on?

Besides the pandemic, the series will also harp on outrage against people of color and focus on the Black Lives Matter movement, which started after the deaths of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd. As the series moves on with the 'soul searching' of Randall, Rebecca and Jack would keep appearing in their timeline. Besides, Miguel and Rebecca's relationship will also be explored.

Context How COVID is influencing scripts?