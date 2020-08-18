Fans of Prabhas, hold your breath! The Baahubali star is all set to collaborate with filmmaker Om Raut for an exciting new project, viz. a 3D action-drama, titled Adipurush. After teasing fans on Monday about the project, the actor made the big announcement this morning. The movie will be bankrolled by Raut along with T-Series' head Bhushan Kumar. Here's more on this.

Quote 'Celebrating the victory of good over evil!'

Sharing a detailed poster of the epic action film on Instagram, Prabhas wrote, "Celebrating the victory of good over evil!" The post is a smash hit, with countless fans expressing excitement in the comments section.

Instagram Post Check out the cool poster here

Poster Here's what to expect from the movie

The poster contains a silhouette of Lord Ram victoriously holding a bow and arrow, as well as a picture of a fierce Lord Hanuman in the background. It also has the ten heads of Ravana on it. Notably, according to Hindu mythology, Lord Ram is also addressed as Adi Purusha. It can be guessed that Prabhas will be essaying the role of Adipurush/Lord Ram.

Statement Prabhas said his role comes with 'responsibility and pride'

Expressing his excitement about the project, Prabhas said in a statement, "Every role and every character comes with its own challenges, but portraying a character like this comes with tremendous responsibility and pride. I am very excited to portray this character of our epic." "I am sure the youth of our country will shower all their love on our film," he added.

Raut It will be an experience like never before: Om Raut

Raut, who most recently directed Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan-starrer blockbuster Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, is expected to showcase Adipurush on a large scale too. "I am grateful to Prabhas for accepting the part and my vision and Bhushan ji for his unconditional support...We embark on this journey with tremendous passion and pride and promise our audience an experience like never before."

Film 'Adipurush' will be out in multiple languages in 2022

Co-produced by Bhushan Kumar, Om Raut and others, Adipurush will go on floors next year. The movie will be out in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, and a couple of foreign languages, per reports. It is scheduled to be released in 2022. However, the rest of the cast has not been announced yet.

