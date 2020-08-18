Actor Rhea Chakraborty, an accused in the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has alleged that the late actor's sister Priyanka Singh had groped her last year, adding that the incident strained her relationship with Sushant's family. Rhea, Sushant's alleged girlfriend, has been accused by the late actor's family of fraud and abetment to his suicide. Here's more.

Details 'Priyanka consumed alcohol and behaved inappropriately'

In a statement shared with the media, Rhea has claimed she and Sushant started dating in April last year. On one occasion, she and Priyanka had gone out to party, where the latter consumed "copious amounts" of alcohol and "behaved inappropriately." Upon returning home, Priyanka allegedly drank more and later groped Rhea. The incident strained her relationship with Sushant's family, the 28-year-old actor said.

Information Sushant and Priyanka got into an argument over it: Rhea

Rhea said she later informed Sushant about the incident, and he got into an argument with his sister over it. She also alleged she could not attend Sushant's funeral as his family didn't include her name in the list of those allowed to attend it.

Allegations 'Total nonsense and an afterthought,' Rhea on allegations

Rhea, who has denied all the allegations against her in the case, said in the statement that the charges are nonsensical and a mere "afterthought." She added that the investigating agencies (the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation) haven't found anything incriminating against her. To recall, in July, Sushant's father had accused Rhea of misappropriation of funds and abetment to his suicide.

Statement Rhea revealed why she left Sushant's house on June 8

Additionally, it was reported that Rhea, who had been living with Sushant since December last year, left his house on June 8, viz. just six days before his alleged suicide. In her statement, Rhea said she did so as Sushant himself had requested her to temporarily move out because his sister Meetu was coming to stay with him for the time being.

Quote 'Rhea was not comfortable with leaving Sushant'

"Sushant told her to leave before his sister Meetu arrived. Thus Rhea reluctantly left and informed Sushant to let her or her brother know about anything he required or in case he needed to talk (sic)," the statement read.

On probe Don't object CBI probe, but Bihar probe was illegal: Rhea

Rhea, who has filed a petition in Supreme Court to transfer the case against her from Patna to Mumbai, reiterated that she wants the truth to come out through a fair investigation. She, however, opined that the probe by Bihar Police was illegal as they did not have jurisdiction in the matter. Notably, the SC will soon decide who will eventually probe the case.

Quote 'This has become about politics rather than truth'

"The comments made at the last hearing before the Honorable Supreme Court on August 11, make it evident that this has become more about politics than the truth. Unwanted and irrelevant submissions are being made," Rhea further alleged in the statement.

SSR Sushant was found dead at home on June 14