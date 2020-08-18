On Tuesday, news in the world of entertainment was about Kangana Ranaut launching a fresh attack at Karan Johar, a major movie announcement, and some more developments in the death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Separately, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt today appeared before the National Commission for Women (NCW) in connection with a sexual harassment case. Here are all the updates.

#1 Kangana wants KJo's Padma Shri taken back

Kangana has requested the Indian government to take filmmaker Karan Johar's Padma Shri award back. The actor accused the producer/director of having intimidated her and conspiring to sabotage late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's career. She also called Johar's latest movie Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl as "anti-national." Johar, Ranaut and four others from film fraternity were honored with Padma Shri, earlier this year.

I request government of India to take KJO’s PadmaShri back,he openly intimidated me and asked me to leave the industry on an international platform,conspired to sabotage Sushanth’s career,he supported Pakistan during Uri battle and now antinational film against our Army. https://t.co/KEgVEDpMrF — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 18, 2020

#2 Mahesh Bhatt appears before NCW in sexual assault case

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt today appeared before the National Commission for Women (NCW) in connection with a sexual harassment case filed against the promoter of IMG Ventures, a modeling firm. Besides Bhatt, the NCW has also issued notices to actors Urvashi Rautela, Rannvijay Singha, Esha Gupta, Mouni Roy and Prince Narula. In a statement posted to Instagram, Bhatt (71) distanced himself from the said company.

#3 SP Balasubrahmanyam stable, on ventilator, his son says

Meanwhile, veteran playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam's health condition is stable, his son, actor/filmmaker SP Charan informed fans on Tuesday. However, contrary to some reports, SPB continues to remain on ventilator support. He was admitted to Chennai's MGM Healthcare facility earlier this month for COVID-19 treatment. He was moved to the Intensive Care Unit and put on life support after his health deteriorated last week.

SP Charan gave the health update via this video

#4 Ileana D'Cruz's first look from 'The Big Bull' out

In an unrelated news, Abhishek Bachchan has unveiled the first look of co-star Ileana D'Cruz from his upcoming biographical crime-drama movie The Big Bull. Inspired by the life of stockbroker Harshad Mehta, the movie also stars Nikita Dutta, Soham Shah, Ram Kapoor, Supriya Pathak and Saurabh Shukla. Directed by Kookie Gulati, the movie will soon be released on Disney+ Hotstar.

