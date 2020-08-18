Marvel vs DC is one of the greatest rivalries of all time. Their need to topple each other's universe has given us some memorable superhero stories. But fans have always wanted to see the best of both the universe in the same comic. Hence, the crossover events. From surprising tie-ups to collision between the two worlds, here are the best Marvel-DC crossover stories.

#5 DC versus Marvel comics: Every fan's dream

The series everyone was waiting for, DC vs Marvel comics (1996) brings the two universe together and features one-on-one fights between our favorite characters like Superman vs Hulk! In this, two cosmic entities, two Brothers (embodiment of the DC and Marvel universes) become conscious and challenge each other. However, rather than battling each other, they pit their heroes to see which universe can survive.

#4 Amalgam comics: The literal amalgamation of both worlds

This takes place right after DC vs Marvel, where neither universe is willing to go. To prevent total destruction, the Spectre and the Living Tribunal create a merged universe. This leads to the 'amalgamation' of different characters into one. Doctor Strange and Doctor Fate become Doctor StrangeFate, Superman and Captain America become Super Soldier, Batman and Wolverine become Dark Claw and so on.

#3 When the X-Men and Teen Titans teamed up

One of the most well-written crossovers ever, The Uncanny X-Men and The New Teen Titans series (1982), features epic cross-character interaction, like Wolverine fighting DC's Deathstroke and more. The series revolves around evil space tyrant Darkseid seeking the power of Dark Phoenix to breach the Source Wall. However, X-Men and Titans are alerted to the dangers by the Starfire, which leads to the team-up.

#2 JLA/Avengers: Justice League goes up against the Avengers

The most famous super teams of DC and Marvel, Justice League and Avengers, are brought together in this series to save their worlds. But rather than a battle, the teams have to find near-all-powerful 12 artifacts like the Spear of Destiny and the Infinity Gauntlet from both the worlds to save their respective universe from Krona. This leads to showdowns like Superman vs Thor.

#1 Superman and Spider-Man: The crossover we all needed