The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has recorded the statement of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh in connection with a money laundering case related to his death. ED, a central agency that probes financial crimes, is probing a case based on Singh's allegation of financial irregularities in the actor's business dealings. Sushant, aged 34, passed away by alleged suicide in June. Here's more.

Details Singh was questioned for 4-5 hours on Monday

According to reports, KK Singh recorded his statement in Delhi on Monday. Singh was questioned for four to five hours by the agency officials. He also reportedly shared some of Sushant's bank statements that the family managed to access after the actor's demise. Notably, Singh maintains his allegation that around Rs. 15 crore were siphoned off from his son's accounts.

Case Earlier, Sushant's sister Mitu recorded statement with ED

The ED started its probe after Singh filed an FIR in Patna against Rhea Chakraborty, actor and Sushant's alleged girlfriend. He has accused the 28-year-old actor of financially cheating Sushant and driving him to suicide. KK Singh is second member of Rajput family to be questioned by ED. Earlier this month, ED officials had questioned one of Sushant's sisters, Mitu, at agency's Mumbai office.

Investigation Rhea and her family members were also questioned

In fact, on Monday, Rhea's chartered accountant Ritesh Shah had also been summoned for questioning. However, he failed to appear before officials. He is soon expected to record his statement in Mumbai. Prior to this, accused Rhea, her brother Showik, and father Indrajit Chakraborty were questioned by ED officials in Mumbai. However, they have denied all allegations leveled against them.

Information ED hasn't found any significant transfers to Rhea's accounts

According to reports, the ED has confirmed that around Rs. 15 crore were withdrawn from one of Sushant's accounts. However, its officials have not found any significant direct transfers to Rhea's accounts.

CBI probe SC will soon decide if CBI will probe Sushant's death

Meanwhile, Sushant's death case, earlier being probed separately by Bihar and Mumbai's police forces, has been transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). However, Rhea has since filed a petition in Supreme Court to transfer case from Patna to Mumbai. The top court heard the case on August 11. It is soon expected to decide who will eventually probe the case.

Demise Sushant was found dead at home on June 14

Sushant, widely considered as one of the most promising young actors of Hindi cinema, was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai on June 14. The police had termed it a case of suicide. The actor had been suffering from clinical depression, medical reports have suggested. Having started out as a TV actor, he starred in movies such as PK, Sonchiriya, and Dil Bechara.

Suicide helpline If you're having suicidal thoughts, please seek help