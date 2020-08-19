Capping an over two-month-long controversial episode pertaining to the tragic demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the Supreme Court on Wednesday tasked Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) with the probe. This came weeks after Sushant's father approached Bihar Police, upset with how police in Mumbai, where Sushant resided, was handling the case. Police forces of both the states were at loggerheads since.

Details What did the SC say?

In its order, the apex court noted that the FIR lodged by Bihar Police was correct. It also asked the Mumbai Police to hand over the collected evidence to the CBI. Earlier, the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government had downplayed Bihar Police's probe, noting that Mumbai Police's conduct was professional. In fact, Sena MP Sanjay Raut also distastefully claimed about the strained relationship between Sushant and his father.

Twitter Post Bihar DGP is happy with the SC's order

I am very happy. The Supreme Court's order has strengthened the trust people have in the Court and has assured the nation that justice will be delivered in the #SushantSinghRajput's death case: Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey pic.twitter.com/VFxOgbDrXE — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2020

Looking back Sushant was found dead at his home on June 14

To recall, Sushant, aged 34, was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai on June 14. The Mumbai Police had termed it a case of suicide. They revealed they found medications meant for clinical depression from the late actor's home. Later, Mumbai cops said Sushant was also undergoing treatment for bipolar disorder. However, Sushant's family said they knew nothing about his diagnosis for depression.

Probe The family was not satisfied with the Mumbai Police's probe

Evidently, Sushant's family was not satisfied with the way Mumbai Police handled this case. On July 25, nearly a month after his death, his father, KK Singh, filed a police complaint in Patna against Rhea Chakraborty, actor and Sushant's alleged girlfriend, accusing her of fraud and abetment of suicide. He also alleged that around Rs. 15 crore were siphoned off from his son's accounts.

Reason Previously, Bihar CM had also recommended the CBI probe

It is imperative to note that countless fans of Sushant, spread across the country, as well as some fellow politicians, had been demanding a CBI inquiry for more than two months now. BJP leader Subramanian Swamy was among those supporting it. Earlier this month, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar recommended CBI probe into the matter, after Sushant's father made a request to him.

Twitter Post Sushant's sister called it the first step towards victory

Congratulations to my extended Family!! So happy... first step towards victory and unbiased investigation. #JusticeforSushantSingRajput #OurfullfaithonCBI — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 19, 2020

SC Meanwhile, Rhea had also approached SC

Notably, Rhea had filed a petition in the top court, seeking transfer of case against her from Patna to Mumbai. The top court had heard the case on August 11. Subsequently, a written submission was filed by all the parties in the apex court. While Sushant's family and the Bihar government had requested for a CBI probe, Rhea and the Maharashtra government opined otherwise.

Do you know? Rhea has denied all the allegations against her

Rhea, who has denied all the allegations against her in the case, said in the statement that the charges are nonsensical and a mere "afterthought." She added that the investigating agencies haven't found anything incriminating against her.

